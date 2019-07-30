More News:

July 30, 2019

Pennsylvania woman caught urinating on produce in Walmart

After similar U.S. incidents, is this the latest viral internet challenge?

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Public Health
Walmart urination 07302019 Source/West Mifflin Borough Police Department

This woman is sought by authorities in western Pennsylvania for allegedly urinating on potatoes at a Walmart store.

This year has brought about a number of social media “challenges” involving individuals recording themselves doing strange, and oftentimes gross, things and putting it on social media for the world to see. And so it spreads worldwide. 

The vacuum challenge came about a few months back and involved people using a vacuum to create an air-tight seal around their body, which could lead to dangerous health outcomes, and the ice cream-licking challenge involved people licking pints of ice cream in grocery store freezer cases and putting them back, spreading all sorts of germs in the process. They are just a few of the viral challenges impacting public health.

Now, it seems that some people are taking the viral challenge realm to a new extreme: urinating on grocery store items.

RELATED READ: Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat

Two news reports published Tuesday hold that two individuals were found to have urinated on food products in Walmart.

The first case, per the Associated Press, involved a woman in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, who urinated on potatoes at a Walmart. A store employee reportedly saw the incident and immediately sanitized the area and removed the affected products, but it is not known exactly when this event took place. Authorities are currently working to track down the woman.

In Texas, 6ABC reports, officials are investigating a video that surfaced on social media of a teen urinating on a shelf in a Walmart store, likely after attempting to steal a case of beer. Porter, Texas officials hold that tampering with consumer products is not only "morally reprehensible, but can be a felony offense,” according to the news outlet. They are currently working to identify the individuals associated with the urination event.

While many may be aware that everyone’s urine is sterile to themselves — hence why people like Bear Grylls can drink it — it is not so for other people and, in fact, can carry disease.

Urine, a bodily fluid, can carry a number of diseases, infections and germs, including cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, according to the South Australian health department

While this “trend” has not yet reached viral status, but if it does it would create major health concerns. In the meantime, it might be wise to wash all produce you get from the grocery store — especially from Walmart — and pour canned and bottled beverages into a glass before consuming.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Public Health Pennsylvania Viral Videos Walmart Social Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets 2019: Road closures and parking restrictions along North Broad Street
Philly Free Streets parking street closures

Health News

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine as one of nation's best hospitals
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best

Sixers

What will Sixers' rotation look like to start next season? A way too early look
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Music

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle
Meek Mill son rap

Food & Drink

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved