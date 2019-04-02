U.S. Marine from Horsham killed in Arizona helicopter crash

A Horsham native and pilot with the U.S. Marine Corps was one of two soldiers killed last weekend in a helicopter crash at a military base in Arizona, officials said Monday.

Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand, 34, died Saturday in the crash at the Yuma Air Station during a training mission, the Marines said in a statement. Capt. Travis W. Brannon, 30, of Nashville, also was killed in the crash.

The two pilots were in an AH-1Z Viper when the helicopter went down around 8:45 a.m. They were conducting a training mission as part of a weapons and tactical instructor course.