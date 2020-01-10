More Events:

January 10, 2020

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Philadelphia

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly MLK Day
MLK on Lancaster Avenue Source/Visit Philadelphia™

“MLK on Lancaster Avenue,” located at 40th St., portrays Dr. King’s address to a crowd of 10,000 people in 1965.

Philadelphia honors the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Local museums and attractions will commemorate the civil rights leader with special programming and discounted admission.

Museum of the American Revolution

On Saturday, Jan. 18, vocalists and musicians from the Philadelphia Jazz Project will perform at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. They will present "We Shall: A Lyrical MLK Celebration" from 3 to 4 p.m.

The performance will include excerpts from King's speeches and sermons, plus a combination of gospel, jazz and blues music.

Saturday, Jan. 18
3-4 p.m. | Included with museum admission
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

African American Museum in Philadelphia

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosts an annual MLK weekend celebration with four days of events and special activities. Admission to the museum will be free on Friday and discounted to $2 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Friday, Jan. 17 through Monday, Jan. 20
African American Museum in Philadelphia
701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

National Constitution Center

Admission to the National Constitution Center will be $5 on Monday. Special programming in honor of MLK Day will include a moving reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech, crafts and an interactive musical performance.

Visitors are asked to bring books and school supplies to donate, if they can.

Monday, Jan. 20
$5 admission
National Constitution Center
525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Eastern State Penitentiary

Excerpts from King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" will be read on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., each day.

After each reading, visitors are invited to talk about the letter's relevance today during an informal discussion moderated by a civil rights scholar. Monday there will be crafts and music, too.

Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20
Free
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

