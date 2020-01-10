Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Philadelphia

Philadelphia honors the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Local museums and attractions will commemorate the civil rights leader with special programming and discounted admission.

Museum of the American Revolution

On Saturday, Jan. 18, vocalists and musicians from the Philadelphia Jazz Project will perform at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. They will present "We Shall: A Lyrical MLK Celebration" from 3 to 4 p.m.

The performance will include excerpts from King's speeches and sermons, plus a combination of gospel, jazz and blues music.

Saturday, Jan. 18

3-4 p.m. | Included with museum admission

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



African American Museum in Philadelphia

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosts an annual MLK weekend celebration with four days of events and special activities. Admission to the museum will be free on Friday and discounted to $2 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.



Friday, Jan. 17 through Monday, Jan. 20

African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



National Constitution Center

Admission to the National Constitution Center will be $5 on Monday. Special programming in honor of MLK Day will include a moving reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech, crafts and an interactive musical performance.

Visitors are asked to bring books and school supplies to donate, if they can.

Monday, Jan. 20

$5 admission

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Eastern State Penitentiary

Excerpts from King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" will be read on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., each day.

After each reading, visitors are invited to talk about the letter's relevance today during an informal discussion moderated by a civil rights scholar. Monday there will be crafts and music, too.

Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20

Free

Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130



