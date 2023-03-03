Market Street sign in Center City unofficially renamed for Matisse Thybulle

Weeks have passed since the 76ers dealt Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trailblazers at the NBA trade deadline, but Thybulle's departure from Philadelphia has led to an interesting series of events involving his Fishtown mural and a street sign in Center City.

At some point on Thursday, someone appears to have slapped a "Tisse" sticker on the Market Street sign at the intersection of 22nd Street, turning that block into Matisse Street.

If there's any dispute over whether this a reference to the French artist, the fact that the sign is on 22nd Street — Thybulle's number in Philly — should be enough to clear that up. Thybulle, who was named after Henri Matisse, now wears No. 4 in Portland, presumably because 2 + 2 = 4.

It's unclear who put the sticker up on the street sign, but it caught Thybulle's attention. In an Instagram story, Thybulle asked, "Is this real?" and then followed it up with another photo that's captioned, "It is confirmed."

After Thybulle was traded last month, he posted a video on Instagram that showed him spray painting, "Thank you, Philly" on his mural on the exterior wall of Garage bar in Fishtown, at the intersection of East Girard and Frankford avenues. Less than two weeks later, someone vandalized the mural by splashing white paint over a portion of Thybulle's likeness and most of the message that he had spray-painted.

The mural was painted on the wall of the bar in early 2021 as part of a partnership between Garage, the 76ers and Red Bull to raise money for fixing basketball courts in the city. A manager at Garage said the bar had been planning to replace the Thybulle mural with another one showing Garage's logo, at least until another partnership with a Philly athlete materializes.

All of this may seem like a bit much for a player who only spent 3 1/2 seasons with the Sixers, but it kind of feeds into the whole pole-climbing, "It's a Philly Thing" brand of fanaticism, love it or hate it.

Thybulle and the Trailblazers will play the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center next Friday, March 10.