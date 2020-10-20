More Culture:

October 20, 2020

'Maybe Next Year' is new documentary on Eagles fans during 2017 Super Bowl season

The film, directed by Pennsylvania native and fellow Birds fan Kyle Thrash, will be released in November

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Documentaries Eagles
maybe next year eagles documentary Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

'Maybe Next Year' tells the story of the Eagles winning their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history through the eyes of the team’s fan base.

The 2020 NFL season has not been a pleasant one so far for Eagles fans, as the Birds currently sit at 1-4-1 through six games. 

But for those who are looking for a pick-me-up and a flashback to happier times at Lincoln Financial Field, a documentary on Eagles fans during the 2017 Super Bowl season is coming out next month.

The film, titled “Maybe Next Year,” tells the story of the Eagles winning their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history through the eyes of the team’s loyal, yet tortured, fan base.

The film focuses primarily on four diehard fans: Jesse, a man who's part of a multigenerational family of Eagles fans; Barry, a Berks County native who has built an Eagles-themed man cave in his home; Eagle Shirley, a frequent sports radio caller who is familiar to fans of the WIP Morning Show; and Bryant, a fan who is famous for his obnoxious and profane YouTube rants after Eagles games under a very different name.

The documentary is directed by Kyle Thrash, a Pennsylvania native and Drexel alum, who said that he was inspired by his own Eagles fandom while growing up when creating this project.

“The passion for the Eagles grew inside me over the years so when I was looking for my next project, I knew there was no better place to go,” Thrash wrote on the film’s website. “I set out to explore fandom with objectivity and to provide an honest, reflective inside-out view of the most stigmatized fanbase in the country.”

“Maybe Next Year is a love letter to my favorite place on earth and an ode to everyone who waited their entire lives to be called champions,” Thrash continued. “There was something in the air that year and I was drawn to it the same way I was drawn to the Vet as a kid. I hope this film means as much to the city and its people as they do to me.”

The documentary, which took two years to produce, is Thrash’s film feature debut. He told PhillyVoice in an interview last year that he originally envisioned it as a documentary short by filming tailgaters and other fans during early-season home games, but that it eventually evolved into something much bigger.

“Football means so much to people," Thrash said. "It's really like a tribal thing. You find your tribe, this group together that on Sunday you can put all your differences aside, put your work aside, and put your woes aside to come together and be united and cheer for one thing. It becomes more than a sport very quickly."

The recently released trailer for the documentary can be viewed below.

The film is slated to come out on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and is available for pre-order online.

In the meantime, a number of drive-in screenings of the documentary are being held across the Philly area over the next two weeks, including at the Navy Yard in South Philly and the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Documentaries Eagles Philadelphia Films Navy Yard Super Bowl Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Movies Fans

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

A three-team Sixers trade proposal involving Chris Paul and Buddy Hield
Chris-Paul_102020_usat

Politics

What you should know about NBC News' Kristen Welker, the Philly native and next presidential debate moderator
Kristen Welker Philadelphia NBC News

Illness

Wolf, Levine address data on Pennsylvania's 'fall resurgence' of COVID-19
Wolf COVID October Pennsylvania

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Forget being deadline sellers, Eagles must go for division title
Carson_Wentz_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Television

Portraying Joe Biden, Jim Carrey mistakes Philly town hall attendee for Bobby Clarke on ‘Saturday Night Live’
snl cold open town halls

Food & Drink

Black-owned restaurants, food trucks participating in third Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved