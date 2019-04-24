Jersey Shore mayor fails to condemn anti-Semitic tweet, faces backlash

April 24, 2019
Brick Township Mayor John Ducey came under fire Tuesday for failing to condemn an anti-Semitic tweet directed at his official account.
Ducey replied to a tweet Tuesday afternoon, a common tactic for a modern politician engaging with his community. The tweet to which Ducey was replying, however, offered up an overtly anti-Semitic message, one Ducey failed to condemn — or even acknowledge — when he replied.
This was the original tweet, which is now deleted but captured via screenshot:
What could go wrong? #civilrights #evidence pic.twitter.com/QR0e9ji7E9— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 24, 2019
And here’s the message, in text, from @simms10471, an account which has since been deleted:
“Can we please do something about our parks and beaches. They are being invaded by the hasidic and orthodox jews and being ruined. Our tax paying residents are being forced out while politicians sit and do nothing.”
Ducey’s account replied, “Our parks security has started already. Just call police with any problems and they will send them out.”
Twitter users were displeased with Ducey’s decision to not acknowledge the anti-Semitic portion of the tweet
Hey mayor seems like you’ve got a bigotry problem in town. Address that first— Craig (@CraigNJ66) April 24, 2019
The correct response was, "we welcome every member of our town to our parks, regardless of their religion, and we have begun routine seasonal security. We condemn antisemitism, and other bigotry, in all its forms."— abmoser88 (@abmoser88) April 24, 2019
Local NJ Mayor; “park security has started”, “They will send them out” while replying to anti-Semite about Jews in public, federal funded park.— AbiⓂ️Lebt (@abimlebt) April 24, 2019
I hope AG @cporrino sees this twitter thread.
What’s their crime? Being Jewish and in public? How about you be a decent human being, and not entertain this obvious antisemite.— Sic Semper (@Dave_Politic) April 24, 2019
Ducey issued a tweet Wednesday morning condemning “bigotry and hateful comments”, and told NJ.com he was trying to explain "what we would do with anyone if [...] there were any problems."
This twitter feed (and the world in general) is no place for bigotry or hateful comments. They are hurtful and divisive. They are condemned by me and all who are trying to make a difference in the world. Look for the good in you and others and the world will be a bettter place.— Mayor Ducey (@MayorDucey) April 24, 2019
Interestingly, Ducey continued to use Twitter on Wednesday to defend his decision to not immediately condemn the anti-Semitic tweet:
I did not want 2 acknowledge the bigotry thereby giving the commenter the power he was seeking. Instead I chose 2 try and diffuse the situation by getting the commenter 2 focus his anger at me. I was successful in that but obviously failed in the big picture.— Mayor Ducey (@MayorDucey) April 24, 2019
Last August, NJ.com reported on a growing Orthodox Jewish population in the state’s Ocean and Monmouth counties, and a thriving religious community in nearby Lakewood.
