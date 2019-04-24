More News:

April 24, 2019

Jersey Shore mayor fails to condemn anti-Semitic tweet, faces backlash

Brick Township Mayor John Ducey's is the latest politician to come up small on social media

By Adam Hermann
Brick Township Mayor John Ducey came under fire Tuesday for failing to condemn an anti-Semitic tweet directed at his official account.

Ducey replied to a tweet Tuesday afternoon, a common tactic for a modern politician engaging with his community. The tweet to which Ducey was replying, however, offered up an overtly anti-Semitic message, one Ducey failed to condemn — or even acknowledge — when he replied.

MORE: Camden County man sets self on fire after he's caught hiding on property

This was the original tweet, which is now deleted but captured via screenshot:

And here’s the message, in text, from @simms10471, an account which has since been deleted:

“Can we please do something about our parks and beaches. They are being invaded by the hasidic and orthodox jews and being ruined. Our tax paying residents are being forced out while politicians sit and do nothing.”

Ducey’s account replied, “Our parks security has started already. Just call police with any problems and they will send them out.”

Twitter users were displeased with Ducey’s decision to not acknowledge the anti-Semitic portion of the tweet

Ducey issued a tweet Wednesday morning condemning “bigotry and hateful comments”, and told NJ.com he was trying to explain "what we would do with anyone if [...] there were any problems."

Interestingly, Ducey continued to use Twitter on Wednesday to defend his decision to not immediately condemn the anti-Semitic tweet:

Last August, NJ.com reported on a growing Orthodox Jewish population in the state’s Ocean and Monmouth counties, and a thriving religious community in nearby Lakewood.

