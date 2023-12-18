More News:

December 18, 2023

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker appoints 'Big Three' leadership team

Come January, Tiffany Thurman will be her chief of staff, Sinceré Harris will cover intergovernmental affairs and Aren Platt will lead strategic initiatives

Tiffany Thurman was named chief of staff for Cherelle Parker's administration, and Sinceré Harris and Aren Platt were named deputy mayors.

With just a few weeks left before inauguration, mayor-elect Cherelle Parker named the top three staffers in her new administration. 

Tiffany Thurman will be the chief of staff, Sinceré Harris will serve as the chief deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, sustainability and engagement, and Aren Platt will be the chief deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives. Parker, who takes office in January, said these are the top three positions in her administration.

"I could not be more proud to announce my ‘Big Three,’" Parker said in a statement. "Tiffany, Sinceré and Aren will be the leaders at the top of the Parker administration’s organizational chart, and I know they will be working tirelessly for the people of Philadelphia."

Thurman, a senior advisor for Parker's transition team, will leave her job as the vice president of government and community affairs for the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. She previously was the chief of staff for the city's parks and recreation department. 

Harris — co-director (with Platt) of Parker's transition team — left her job as an associate director of intergovernmental affairs, climate and engagement for the White House to be Parker's mayoral campaign manager.

Platt was an executive vice president of a public affairs firm founded by former City Councilman Frank DiCicco before he joined Parker's campaign team.

"No one like me has ever been elected mayor of our city, and no one has ever organized their senior staff this way  but I was elected to fulfill promises made to the people of Philadelphia, and these are the people to do it," Parker continued. 

Earlier this month, Parker established an intergovernmental roundtable for local, state and federal officials with interest in Philadelphia. She also recently appointed Kevin Bethel as police commissioner. 

Before winning the election in November, Parker was a two-term city councilmember and worked as a state representative for Northwest Philadelphia

"Our message has taken hold across the city, but most importantly in the neighborhoods and the communities who are closest to the pain of gun violence, neighborhood blight, struggling schools — and quite frankly, a lack of economic opportunity," Parker told PhillyVoice in May. "Now, with our win, to me, these communities, they are now closest to the power."

