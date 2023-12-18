Penn's faculty sign letter opposing trustee, donor influence

Hundreds of University of Pennsylvania faculty members are standing against donor influence following the resignation of Penn President Liz Magill and an email from a board of trustees leader.



The Penn Faculty Senate released a letter condemning interference from donors, alumni, the Board of Trustees and the Board of Advisors in academic and governance policies. More than 900 faculty members have signed the letter so far, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

"The current efforts of some members of the broader Penn community to reverse our longstanding governance structure threatens the freedom of the faculty to conduct independent and academically rigorous research and teaching," wrote the Faculty Senate, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter follows an email from Marc Rowan, a heavy donor and leader of the Wharton School’s board of advisors, sent Dec. 12. In it, Rowan alluded to the potential elimination of some departments and a reexamination of criteria for hiring Penn faculty, citing a charter provision that gives the trustee board influence in faculty selection.

Penn's chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement condemning Rowan's email.



"Unelected billionaires without scholarly qualifications are now seeking to control academic decisions that must remain within the purview of faculty in order for research and teaching to have legitimacy and autonomy from private and partisan interests," the chapter wrote.

In early December, former President Magill testified before Congress alongside other Ivy League leaders about antisemitism on college campuses. Resulting backlash led to her resignation and the resignation of board chair Scott Bok. Last week, the university named Dr. J. Larry Jameson, dean of Penn's medical school, as interim president. As a result of the backlash, the Pennsylvania House denied over $33 million in funding to Penn's veterinary school.

A study from Brandeis University published last week found that Penn had some of the highest levels of on-campus antisemitism among U.S. universities.

The Faculty Senate letter states that the university's faculty handbook defers to the university's president for management, and for faculty, staff and students to aid in decision-making processes.

"We oppose all attempts by trustees, donors, and other external actors to interfere with our academic policies and to undermine academic freedom," the letter states.

