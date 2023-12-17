More News:

December 17, 2023

Woman shot, killed on Market Street in West Philadelphia, police say

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a potential road rage incident

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Woman Shot West Philadelphia THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

A woman was found dead on Market Street in West Philadelphia on Saturday night after a shooting that police are investigating as a potential road rage incident.

A shooting on Market Street in West Philadelphia left one woman dead on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred on the 6200 block of Market around 12:45 a.m., is being investigated as a potential road rage incident. 

Authorities discovered the victim lying next to a firearm with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later. 
Another woman who was at the scene is being questioned by homicide detectives. That woman is believed to have been in possession of a gun, which police said she had a license to carry. Authorities have not identified either of the women involved in the incident. 

A third person, who may have been the victim's friend, was reportedly involved in a car accident after they attempted to follow first responders to the hospital, according to 6ABC. No injuries were reported as a result of that accident. 

As of December 11, there have been 2,997 shootings reported in the city of Philadelphia so far this year, according to the latest police department statistics – a 23.19% decrease from the same period last year. 

Police said that Saturday's shooting at 62 and Market streets is still under investigation. This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

