Woman shot, killed on Market Street in West Philadelphia, police say

A shooting on Market Street in West Philadelphia left one woman dead on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred on the 6200 block of Market around 12:45 a.m., is being investigated as a potential road rage incident.





Authorities discovered the victim lying next to a firearm with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.

Another woman who was at the scene is being questioned by homicide detectives. That woman is believed to have been in possession of a gun, which police said she had a license to carry. Authorities have not identified either of the women involved in the incident.





A third person, who may have been the victim's friend, was reportedly involved in a car accident after they attempted to follow first responders to the hospital, according to 6ABC . No injuries were reported as a result of that accident.





As of December 11, there have been 2,997 shootings reported in the city of Philadelphia so far this year, according to the latest police department statistics – a 23.19% decrease from the same period last year.





Police said that Saturday's shooting at 62 and Market streets is still under investigation. This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

