Escaped inmate Gino Hagenkotter found dead inside Harrowgate warehouse, police say

Gino Hagenkotter, the 34-year-old man who escaped from a Philadelphia prison late last month, was found dead in a warehouse in Harrowgate on Monday, police said.

Hagenkotter was serving time for drug and theft convictions at Riverside Correctional Facility, slipped out of custody while he was on an outside work assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility in Northeast Philly on Nov. 30.

Investigators found signs of a forced entry at the warehouse where Hagenkoter's body was found. Police said there was a broken air vent and a pushed-out fan.

The cause of his death is under investigation.

To escape custody, Hagenkotter had asked a prison guard to use the bathroom, prison officials said. After a few minutes, a guard checked on Hagenkotter and realized he had fled.

Hagenkotter's escape was the latest in a series of recent high-profile prison breaks in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ameen Hurst, who had been charged with multiple counts of murder, and Nasir Grant, held on weapons and drug charges, fled the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility in May after slipping through a fence while a guard slept. Both men were apprehended after a 10-day manhunt.

In September, Danelo Cavalcante led authorities on a nearly two-week long manhunt after he escaped from Chester County Prison by crab-walking up a prison yard wall. The convicted murderer was eventually caught in South Coventry Township and charged with additional crimes related to his escape.