December 13, 2023

Escaped inmate Gino Hagenkotter found dead inside Harrowgate warehouse, police say

The 34-year-old prisoner had slipped out of custody on Nov. 30 while on a work assignment. His cause of death remains under investigation

By John Paul Titlow
Gino Hagenkotter Dead STREET VIEW/GOOGLE MAPS

Gino Hagenkotter, the 34-year-old man who escaped custody while working behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility, above, was found dead inside a Harrowgate warehouse on Monday, police say.

Gino Hagenkotter, the 34-year-old man who escaped from a Philadelphia prison late last month, was found dead in a warehouse in Harrowgate on Monday, police said. 

Hagenkotter was serving time for drug and theft convictions at Riverside Correctional Facility, slipped out of custody while he was on an outside work assignment in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility in Northeast Philly on Nov. 30. 

His body was found inside a city-owned warehouse on the 1100 block of East Venango Street at 2:28 p.m. Monday. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office identified his body Tuesday using a fingerprint analysis, police said. 

Investigators found signs of a forced entry at the warehouse where Hagenkoter's body was found. Police said there was a broken air vent and a pushed-out fan. 

The cause of his death is under investigation. 

To escape custody, Hagenkotter had asked a prison guard to use the bathroom, prison officials said. After a few minutes, a guard checked on Hagenkotter and realized he had fled. 

Hagenkotter's escape was the latest in a series of recent high-profile prison breaks in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ameen Hurst, who had been charged with multiple counts of murder, and Nasir Grant, held on weapons and drug charges, fled the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility in May after slipping through a fence while a guard slept. Both men were apprehended after a 10-day manhunt.

In September, Danelo Cavalcante led authorities on a nearly two-week long manhunt after he escaped from Chester County Prison by crab-walking up a prison yard wall. The convicted murderer was eventually caught in South Coventry Township and charged with additional crimes related to his escape.

