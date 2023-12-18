More Health:

December 18, 2023

Most people don't reach the recommended weekly amount of exercise. Here's how to do so

Only a quarter of adults complete 150 minutes of aerobics and two days of strength training per week, according to the CDC

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
Recommended weekly exercise Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

To build and maintain a regular exercise routine, experts say small goals and accountability are key.

American health authorities have been preaching the same fitness guidelines for decades now: at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic activity every week, plus strength training on two days. This recommendation is touted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American College of Sports Medicine to reduce the risk of disease and maintain good bone, muscle and brain health. 

But as those same authorities are quick to acknowledge, most people don't work out that much.

MORE: Exercise can improve metastatic breast cancer patients' quality of life, study finds

A 2020 survey from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention found that only 24.2% of U.S. adults met the guidelines for both aerobic and strength-training activities. While about 22.7% achieved just the aerobic goals, nearly half (46.3%) achieved neither — and the numbers only got worse with age.

"Really, 150 minutes is a lot," Dr. John Vasudevan, a physician for University of Pennsylvania Athletics, said. "It's two and a half hours, and it's not just any activity. It seems very hard to achieve because a lot of the activity that we might count as exercise in the first place, like just walking to the store and so on, while still good, isn't quite hitting that number."

Vasudevan explained that "moderate" activity must pass what's called the talk test. If you're moving but can still talk and sing comfortably, you're engaging in a low-intensity workout. Moderate activity is achieved when talking and singing become harder; if you're pausing mid-sentence or struggling to harmonize at all, you've passed the talk test.

How can the average adult achieve regular exercise that meets these guidelines? Vasudevan and Damon Roxas, a master trainer at Fit Academy in Brewerytown, offered advice on making the commitment a little less daunting:

Make an appointment

It's easy to blow off exercise when you only have vague plans to run in the park, but making an appointment with a trainer or signing up for a class or rec league can provide extra accountability.

"We're an appointment society," Roxas said. "If I get on somebody's calendar, they're going to be successful, because they're going to see it on the calendar just like they would for a meeting or a phone call. They're going to follow through."

Another way to think of it is to schedule fitness into your regular routine. For commuters, Vasudevan recommends walking briskly to the train or parking your car a little further from the office for an extra power walk.

Start small and build up

Let's say you did start speed walking to work. Over time, you might transition to biking, but you're more likely to make that switch if it's gradual. 

"The only way you can really get there is by starting very small and building up from there," Vasudevan said. "One is infinitely more than zero."

This can look like walking three blocks one day, with a goal of hitting four the next. Visualizing your accomplishments by writing them down or using a pedometer or smartwatch also can help with this progression, Vasudevan said.

Begin with bodyweight

Strength training often is associated with massive dumbbells, but our experts say that bodyweight exercises — like push-ups, squats, planks and lunges — are a better starting point. Doing regular body work can improve flexibility and agility over time, and it's easy to do at home. Roxas recommends knocking out four sets with 10-15 reps of air squats, push-ups and planks while watching TV.

Invest in resistance bands

Exercise doesn't require expensive equipment. Both experts recommend resistance bands, which can cost as little as $15-$30, to add extra heat to squats, crunches and curls.

"You can get them with different resistance, and a lot of times that's gonna be enough to, once you learn how to engage muscles with those resistance bands, hit most of the groups just while in your living room," Vasudevan said.

"Any solid trainer can kick your a** with some bands," Roxas added with a laugh.

Listen to your body

Pushing too hard to achieve a fitness goal can result in injury that interferes with your new regimen and effectively knocks you back to square one. Vasudevan cautions patients to watch for warning signs, like small attacks of pain or a repeatedly rolled ankle, and check in with a doctor before they escalate.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise United States Training Sports Medicine CDC Aerobics

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open
Purchased - Young happy people laughing together

Why you should have health insurance when you’re young and healthy

Just In

Must Read

Development

Rivers Casino opens boutique hotel at former PECO plant in Fishtown
Riversuites Hotel Main

Holiday

Holiday contest for Norristown kids
Limited - Santa at Elmwood Park Zoo

Women's Health

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why
Morning sickness hormone

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing, Tastykake join forces on Koffee Kake Ale
Tastykake Beer Victory

Sports Injuries

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
121523DevonWitherspoon

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week
Center City Restaurant Week

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved