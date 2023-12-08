More Health:

December 08, 2023

Exercise can improve metastatic breast cancer patients' quality of life, study finds

Trial participants who worked out twice weekly showed higher social functioning and decreased pain and fatigue compared to those who didn't

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Breast Cancer
Metastatic Breast Cancer Exercise bruce mars/Unsplash

A new study found that patients with metastatic breast cancer who exercised twice weekly experienced less fatigue and a higher quality of life than patients who didn't exercise.

Metastatic breast cancer takes a toll on sufferers' bodies, and treatments for the disease can do the same. But new research shows that exercising can counter some negative physical and mental symptoms.

Stage 4, or metastatic, breast cancer patients who took part in a nine-month exercise program reported an improved quality of life and less pain and fatigue compared to patients who did not undergo the programaccording to trial results presented this week at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

The trial involved 357 metastatic breast cancer patients, of which 178 were randomly assigned to twice-weekly supervised exercise sessions involving balance, resistance and aerobic exercises. The patients were assessed every three months for fatigue levels, as well as physical, mental, emotional and financial quality of life. 

There were "statistically significant" differences between patients who were given the exercise program and those who were not. Participants on the exercise program had "significantly" better scores in social functioning and major decreases in pain and shortness of breath.

Metastatic breast cancer is the most advanced form of the disease and occurs when cancerous cells have spread beyond the breast to other areas of the body. It is estimated that more than 168,000 women in the U.S. live with metastatic breast cancer.

Breast cancer and its treatments — which may include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy and clinical trials — can cause side effects like fatigue, nausea, pain and shortness of breath, which can decrease a patient’s quality of life.

“Optimizing quality of life is, of course, important for everybody, but especially for patients living with metastatic disease who undergo continuous treatment,” Anne May, the study's presenter, said in a release. “By improving quality of life through enhanced symptom management, we can help patients better enjoy their personal, social, and, if applicable, working life.”

Previous research has shown that physical activity is linked to a lower risk for several types of cancer, including breast cancer, and that exercise can be beneficial to patients with less-advanced stages of cancer. But this new study is one of the first to test whether exercise benefits those with late-stage breast cancer, according to May.

Based on the latest study — a collaboration between several countries called the Preferable-Effect trial — researchers say health professionals should routinely recommend supervised exercise to people living with metastatic breast cancer, and that insurance companies should cover the costs of exercise programs for patients. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Breast Cancer Philadelphia Wellness Cancer Women's Health Quality of Life Metastatic Breast Cancer Fatigue Adult Health Pain

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young happy people laughing together

Why you should have health insurance when you’re young and healthy
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Government

Gov. Shapiro dines at Goldie three days after pro-Palestinian protest targeted its owner
goldie shapiro

Holiday

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Healthy Eating

To show the benefits of eating vegan, scientists gave twins different diets
Vegan twin study

Celebrities

6 takeaways from Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year interview
taylor swift time person of the year

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
120723CeeDeeLamb

Holiday

These Christmas pop-up bars in Philly offer festive drinks and photo opportunities
white elephant christmas bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved