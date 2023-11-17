More Health:

November 17, 2023

Cancer death rate among kids and teens has declined by 24%, CDC says

Fatalities have been decreasing for decades thanks to improving treatments

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Cancer
Childhood cancer rates Valery Sharifulin/TASS; Sipa USA

Cancer rates have declined for all children and teens between the ages of 0 and 19. Girls saw even greater drops.

Fewer children are dying of cancer, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found a 24% decrease in death rates among all kids and teens in the U.S. between 2001 and 2021. The declines were most dramatic for girls, whose cancer death rate dropped by 30% over that 20-year period. The rate for boys decreased by 19%.

MORE: Climate change may allow infectious diseases to spread further and linger longer, federal report warns

The report reveals some racial disparities, as the cancer death rate was lowest for white children. According to the CDC, the rate was about 15-16% lower for white kids than their Black and Hispanic peers by 2021. Hispanic children did see steady declines over the study period, but the rate for Black children increased slightly between 2011 and 2021 after an initial drop between 2001 and 2011.

Vast improvements have been made in childhood leukemia cases. The death rate for leukemia, which was the most common cancer killing kids and teens in 2001, decreased by 47% over two decades. This decline has made leukemia the second-deadliest cancer for youth. Brain cancer has now surpassed it, though the death rate for this type of cancer still declined by 11% between 2011 and 2021.

These numbers contribute to a steady decline in deaths from childhood cancers that has been observed since the 1970s. The trend is usually attributed to improved treatments, as well as greater youth participation in clinical trials. One 2021 study estimated that somewhere between 717,000 and 2.87 million people under the age of 18 were enrolled in active trials. New advancements in immunotherapies also may have contributed to the striking drop in leukemia death rates, according to oncologists.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Cancer United Parcel Service CDC Teens Children

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Depressed person laying in bed on mobile phone

The differences between stress, anxiety, and depression
Purchased - Toilet in a modern bathroom with plant

The importance of regular bowel movements

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Crosswalk murals have been shown to reduce traffic crashes, so Fishtown just added one to a busy intersection
Fishtown Crosswalk Mural

Performances

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Men's Health

For many men, the holidays are time for overindulgence, but they also can be a launch pad to a healthy lifestyle
Holidays Healthy Living

TV

New season of 'Abbott Elementary' to premiere in February
abbott elementary season 3

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111623AndyReidPatrickMahomes

Weekend

Holiday markets, tree plantings and the National Dog Show: Your weekend guide to things to do
Christmas Village weekend guide

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved