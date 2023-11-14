More Health:

November 14, 2023

Climate change may allow infectious diseases to spread further and linger longer, federal report warns

As global temperatures continue to rise, tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses are expected to increase, too. So are exposures to rabies

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Infectious Disease
Climate change ticks disease Brian Ciancio/TNS/Sipa USA

Tick season could run longer and extend to other parts of the country if climate change worsens, according to the latest National Climate Assessment released by the U.S. government.

The U.S. government released its latest climate assessment Tuesday, highlighting the consequences for food systems, infrastructure and the economy if the planet continues to warm. It also details climate change's potential to spread infectious and vector-borne diseases, an ongoing problem that scientists say only will get worse.

The National Climate Assessment, a congressionally-mandated report, presents the current and future risks of climate change and recommends actions to avoid further harm. The fifth iteration warns that climbing temperatures are "expected to alter the distribution, abundance and seasonality" of disease-carrying insects and animals, as they seek new homes outside their historic habitats. 

Those animals include vampire bats, whose range is expected to expand across Texas and Florida, possibly increasing human exposure to rabies. This is also a concern for Alaska, where Arctic and red foxes roam. During the 2020-2021 winter season, state officials reported an outbreak of more than 35 rabies cases in foxes, a stark contrast to the usual four or five cases each year. Shifting sea ice patterns and prey availability for the animals likely spread rabies further inland, the report concludes.

Climate change also has contributed to the steady increase in Lyme and other tick-borne diseases over the past 20 years, researchers say. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported a dramatic spike in cases of alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy associated with the lone star tick. The ticks used to primarily reside in the southeastern U.S., but have migrated north and west in recent years. They were first observed in Pennsylvania in 2017. 

As global temperatures increase, lone star ticks and other disease carriers are expected to keep popping up in new areas – and also to stick around longer. Bugs do not need to seek shelter under logs or in trees during warmer falls and winters, prolonging the period when they can spread disease to humans. 

Lyme disease is a particular concern. Cases have doubled in the U.S. over the past two decades, and Pennsylvania has had the highest number of cases in the country in 11 of the last 12 years. 

Zika, West Nile, dengue and chikungunya viruses also could spread as changing temperatures and rainfall drive mosquitoes to different parts of the country, particularly Hawaii and U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands. Valley fever, a flu-like infection spread through fungus, is expected to expand outside its usual southwestern region. Cases could climb by up to 220% by the end of the century, likely hitting agricultural and construction workers the worst.

A rare brain-eating amoeba that lives in warm freshwater lakes and rivers has been expanding its geographic range, too. The Naegleria fowleri, which killed a New Jersey man after a visit to a Texas wave pool in 2018, has migrated north to Virginia, Maryland and the Midwest over the past six decades.

The world will need to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 to keep temperature changes below 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the latest climate assessment. It recommends additional actions to avoid the worst effects of climate change, like sourcing all electricity from clean power like wind and solar energy and investing more in public transportation. 

"Large reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are expected to result in widespread health benefits and avoided death or illness that far outweigh the costs of mitigation actions," the report concludes.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Infectious Disease United States Ticks Lyme Disease Global Warming Rabies West Nile Virus Health News Mosquitoes Climate Change Zika

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Depressed person laying in bed on mobile phone

The differences between stress, anxiety, and depression
Purchased - Toilet in a modern bathroom with plant

The importance of regular bowel movements

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Danelo Cavalcante allegedly stole a knife, razor and rifle during 2-week manhunt, prosecutors say
Danelo Cavalcante charges

Transportation

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Illness

Pennsylvania's rising Lyme disease cases are being fueled by land development, scientists say
Lyme Disease Pennsylvania

Food & Drink

Bar Lesieur, a new French restaurant from Michael Schulson, to open in Center City this week
bar lesieur michael schulson

Phillies

MLB Rumors: Phillies at 'top of the list' to sign ace closer Josh Hader
Josh-Hader-Phillies-free-agency_111423_USAT

Holidays

Play street curling, admire holiday lights in Franklin Square this winter
franklin square winter

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved