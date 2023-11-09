More Health:

November 09, 2023

Congenital syphilis cases have spiked nationwide – and Philly is no exception

The city requires doctors to screen pregnant people for the STD multiple times, but most babies with the illness are born to mothers who receive limited or no prenatal care

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Syphilis
New born syphilis rates JIMMY CONOVER/Unsplash.com

Congenital syphilis cases were 10 times higher nationwide in 2022 than they were in 2012, according to a new CDC report. The surge – which also has been seen in Philadelphia – underscores the need for improved testing and treatment during pregnancy, officials say.

The number of babies born with syphilis was 10 times higher last year in the United States than it was in 2012, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Congenital syphilis occurs when a mother transmits the bacterial infection to her baby during pregnancy. The conditions can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death. Babies born with syphilis may have deformed bones, severe anemia, an enlarged liver and brain and nerve problems, including blindness and deafness.

This rise is linked to rising numbers of syphilis cases among women of reproductive age, and social and economic factors that hinder access to high-quality prenatal care, federal health officials said. A decline in prevention resources also has contributed to the problem.

"New actions are needed to prevent more family tragedies," CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry told reporters Tuesday. "We're calling on health care providers, public health systems and communities to take additional steps to connect mothers and babies with the care they need." 

Congenital syphilis is preventable with timely access to testing and treatment during pregnancy, health officials said.

"Over half of newborn syphilis cases in 2022 happened when people tested positive for syphilis during pregnancy yet did not receive timely and complete treatment," said Dr. Laura Bachmann, the chief medical officer of the CDC's Division of STD Prevention.

"Every encounter a person has with a health care provider during pregnancy can be an opportunity for prenatal care and testing for syphilis," Bachmann added. 

More than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties with high rates of syphilis among reproductive-age women. Barriers to timely testing and treatment range from personal factors such as lack of health insurance and substance use disorder to systemic issues like racism and limited access to health care, according to the report. 

Racial and ethnic disparities persist, too. Babies born to Black, Hispanic and Indigenous mothers are up to eight times more likely to have congenital syphilis than those born to white mothers. 

Congenital syphilis cases in Philly

In Philadelphia, the growing number of congenital syphilis cases is on par with national figures, according to Dr. Lenore Asbel of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. There were 26 cases last year, the highest total in more than 30 years. There were 10 cases in 2021 and six in both 2020 and 2019. 

Two decades ago, syphilis cases were so low nationally – and in Philly – that the CDC pushed to eliminate the sexually transmitted disease in the U.S. But cases began surging late last decade. Syphilis cases rose by 74% from 2017 to 2021, and congenital syphilis cases rose by 203%. 

Asbel said mandatory prenatal screening is a cornerstone of Philly's efforts to prevent congenital syphilis, ensuring pregnant people are tested multiple times during pregnancy. Last year, the practice helped prevent more than 50 cases

The health department also follows up with pregnant people who test positive for syphilis to ensure they receive timely and appropriate treatment, and to confirm that their partners undergo treatment to prevent reinfection. 

But about two-thirds of infants with congenital syphilis last year were born to people received late, inconsistent or no prenatal care. 

"We have been continuing to do some education and reach out to providers, both locally and statewide," Asbel said. "So, what I can tell you is that, in general, when people make it into prenatal care, OBs follow recommendations very well. So most of the misses, and I think we pointed this out in the health alert last year, are not because providers are not doing the correct thing."

Last year, the health department recommended providers in non-obstetrical health care settings also screen pregnant people for syphilis – including those working at emergency departments, urgent care clinics, jails, mental health settings and drug treatment programs. Health officials said providers at those sites may see patients who may not be receiving health care elsewhere.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Syphilis Philadelphia Children's Health Research CDC STDs Diseases Infants Pregnancy Babies Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of older adult socializing

COPD: What it is and how to manage it
Limited - IBX Recipes - Pumpkin Chickpeas

Healthy Recipe: Pumpkin Roasted Chickpeas

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Nicetown man exonerated and released after 15 years in prison
David Sparks exoneration

Travel

See wild horses in the Outer Banks
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Healthy Eating

Eating ultra-processed foods can have adverse health effects, but there are ways to cut back
Ultra-processed Foods

Entertainment

WWE announces 3 Wells Fargo Center shows for week of WrestleMania
WWE-Raw-30th-Anniversary-Show-Wells-Fargo-Center.JPG

Sixers

'A lot of fun': Sixers sweep five-game homestead, stand at 6-1
Nick Nurse.

Weekend

Flannel Fest, park cleanups and an ice rink: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide ice rink

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved