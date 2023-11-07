More Health:

November 07, 2023

Trees can provide a mental health boost, and PHS is looking to plant 1,770 in Philly this month

The initiative will add shady, leafy coverage throughout the city. Research suggests this can help with mood disorders and cardiovascular disease

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Volunteering Trees
Tree Tenders volunteers Provided image/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

PHS volunteers plant a new tree at a November 2022 event.

In less than two weeks, crews will fan out across Philadelphia for a four-day planting blitz that will leave the city with 1,770 new trees.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society recently announced plans for the Nov. 16-19 event, calling on volunteers to assist in the initiative. No previous experience is required, as new volunteers will be trained by the organization's 180+ Tree Tender groups in the Philadelphia area. The PHS is directing interested residents to sign up for a planting online. The process typically takes 2-3 hours per site, and plantings will proceed rain or shine.

MORE: Penn scientists predict cardiovascular deaths from extreme heat will spike as the planet warms

Research has found that a substantial tree canopy — defined as the leaves, branches and stems that cover the sky when viewed from below — can improve the mental health of residents and even help them live longer. In a 2023 study, the U.S. Forest Service concluded that for every 100 trees planted in an area, there was about one less non-accidental death per year. Larger, leafy trees have been linked to fewer prescriptions for mood disorders and cardiovascular disease.

A Penn study from 2018 found that greening vacant urban lots reduced nearby residents' depression. That same year, researchers at Columbia reported a 29% drop in gun violence in areas with "treated" vacant lots.

Expanding Philadelphia's tree canopy has been a particular focus for the PHS, which says it has planted over 30,000 trees in the region since 1991. But the mission has faced setbacks in recent years. A 2019 report found that Philly's tree canopy shrank by 6% between 2008 and 2018, the equivalent of about 1,000 football fields. Only 20% of Philadelphia was covered by tree canopy, the report continued, and the distribution across neighborhoods was not equitable. This lines up with more recent research on the urban heat island effect in the city, which makes areas like South Philly, Kensington and parts of West Philly feel up to 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperature.

PHS was one of several groups involved in the new Philly Tree Plan, unveiled in February, that calls for a multi-pronged investment in the city's "urban forest." The plan is designed to help Philadelphia meet a previously established goal of 30% tree coverage by 2035, with targeted actions in underserved areas. If the city is successful, it projects it will prevent 400 premature deaths per year and reduce crime by 12%.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Volunteering Trees Philadelphia Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Plants

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of older adult socializing

COPD: What it is and how to manage it
Limited - IBX Recipes - Pumpkin Chickpeas

Healthy Recipe: Pumpkin Roasted Chickpeas

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Newly repaired section of I-95 to reopen this week
i-95 repairs

Banking

How to maximize your investment strategy
Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Health News

3 brands of applesauce pouches recalled due to potential lead contamination
FDA Fruit Pouch Recall Weis

Movies

Trailer for new Kevin Hart movie, 'Lift,' unveiled by Eagles mascot Swoop
kevin hart lift trailer

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition
110723JalenHurts

Holiday

Shop Philly-made gifts and create your own ornaments at Miracle on American Street
Miracle on American Street

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved