More Health:

February 14, 2023

Planting trees in neighborhoods may help residents live longer, study finds

Philadelphians can order street or yard trees to help improve the city's canopy, which can reduce crime and depression

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Nature
Tree Canopy Study Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A recent study from the U.S. Forest Service found that the more trees planted in a neighborhood, the longer its residents live.

Philadelphia is a city filled with lush greenery — depending on where you live. While communities across the northwest or surrounding Fairmount Park see dozens of trees each day, other parts of the city lack an adequate tree canopy, which can make residents more likely to experience violent crime, depression and, in some cases, a shorter lifespan. 

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Forest Service found that the more trees that were planted in a given neighborhood, the longer its residents lived. Researchers examined 30 years of work by Friends of Trees, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Oregon. For three decades, the organization planted roughly 50,000 trees around the city — and for every 100 trees planted, there was roughly one fewer non-accidental death per year. 

"Urban trees are an essential part of our public health infrastructure, and they should be treated as such," Geoffrey Donovan, the researcher who led the study, told The Washington Post

Larger trees, and often older trees, were associated with greater reductions in mortality, the study found. As trees grow, their leaf area increases, allowing them to better absorb air pollution, regulate temperatures and decrease noise. 

The researchers note that the study's findings are consistent with previous research indicating that larger trees are associated with fewer prescriptions for cardiovascular disease and mood disorders. 

The study adds to a growing list of benefits associated with exposure to greenery, particularly in urban environments. A study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that adding greenery to vacant city lots can improve the mental health and wellness of its surrounding residents and the community at large. 

Penn researchers also found a 29% decrease in gun violence near dressed-up lots. Their findings suggest remediating vacant and trash-filled lots with trees and greenery can reduce crime in the city by 13%, and reduce perceptions of crime by 37%. 

Previous studies have found that having more street trees can lower residents' risk of heart attack, stroke or other life-threatening illnesses. Planting street trees is also associated with lower risk of asthma in children. The use of community gardens has been found to improve social cohesion among residents and can reduce stress.  

As the city's tree canopy — defined as the branches, leaves and stems that cover the sky when viewed from below — declined by 6% between 2008 and 2018 as the result of storm damage and development, community gardens are being lost to sheriff's sales and public green spaces are limited. Still, there are plenty of ways that environmentally-cautious Philadelphians can help improve their neighborhoods' tree canopies. 

PHS hosts more than 80 tree tenders groups, which plant trees throughout the city each year. The program seeks to increase the city's tree canopy and get residents involved in improving the environment around them. 

The Parks and Recreation Department provides free street trees to residents looking to add some greenery along sidewalks and other public rights-of-way in their communities. Residents can request trees using this form. Tree planting typically occurs from mid-April to mid-June and again from mid-October to mid-November. 

For those looking to spruce up their own backyards, the city also offers yard trees at giveaway events and for purchase for use on private property through TreePhilly, and initiative through Parks and Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Nature Philadelphia Greenery Environment Studies Forests Life Expectancy Trees

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Sickle cell anemia stock photo

Sickle cell disease: Improved outlook, but ongoing challenges for patients

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Former Philadelphia Eagle player awarded $43.5 million in medical malpractice case
Chris Maragos injury settlement

Illness

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Mental Health

How to get over the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, according to a psychologist
Eagles fans Super Bowl

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers beat up Rockets behind Harden and Maxey
James-Harden-Sixers-76ers-Celtics_020822_USAT

Food & Drink

The Chicken or the Egg opens new Marlton location
chicken or the egg marlton

Entertainment

Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building
Candlelight Warner Bros

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved