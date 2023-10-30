More Health:

October 30, 2023

Penn scientists predict cardiovascular deaths from extreme heat will spike as the planet warms

The elderly and Black adults would suffer the most, according to the study. The researchers say 'heat action' plans are needed to protect people from elevated heart risks

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Extreme heat deaths study Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

If temperatures continue to climb, Penn scientists predict more Americans will die from heart disease and strokes.

Climate change could dramatically increase cardiovascular deaths tied to extreme heat in the coming years, according to new research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania.

The study used recent data to predict the number of cardiovascular deaths associated with extreme heat in the U.S. from 2036 to 2065. Its researchers concluded that those deaths could climb by 162% or even 233% — and that the numbers would be even worse for certain groups, particularly Black adults and the elderly.

The projections were based on cardiovascular deaths and "extreme heat days" – when the max heat index meets or exceeds 90 degrees – from 2008 to 2019 across the U.S. Adding in presumed greenhouse gas emission increases, the scientists then estimated potential future deaths. 

While extreme heat was associated with 1,651 annual cardiovascular deaths between 2008 and 2019, the researchers found it would be linked to 4,320 such deaths with moderate greenhouse gas emission increases, or 5,491 with large increases, by midcentury. The projected increase in death among Black adults was 3.5 times higher than among white adults, and 2.5 times higher among the elderly than younger Americans.

The study was conducted by four researchers at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine.

"As global temperatures rise, analyzing how demographic and environmental trends are connected is necessary for accurate forecasts of how extreme heat events will impact the cardiovascular health of U.S. adults in the coming decades," said Dr. Sameed Khatana, assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at Penn. "This is a health equity issue and without steps to mitigate its impacts, extreme heat may widen the preexisting cardiovascular health disparities that already exist between communities in the United States."

Extreme heat has been linked to numerous health issues, including exhaustion, urinary tract infections and childbirth complications. But it is especially taxing on the heart. When the body sweats and loses fluids, it becomes harder to carry out normal functions, straining the cardiovascular system. The heart also may have to pump harder and faster to reroute blood flow on sweltering days. These conditions can lead to a stroke or heart attack, especially if particulate matter is already in the air. A study published this summer found that extreme heat coupled with air pollution can double the risk of dying from a heart attack.

To blunt the impact of extreme heat, the Penn scientists recommended identifying high-risk communities, such as those suffering from the urban heat island effect, and developing "heat action plans" to protect residents from heart risks. Increasing tree canopy, for instance, could cool down some historically underserved neighborhoods.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Research Perelman School of Medicine Heat Studies Climate Change Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of older adult socializing

COPD: What it is and how to manage it
Limited - IBX Recipes - Pumpkin Chickpeas

Healthy Recipe: Pumpkin Roasted Chickpeas

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man fatally shot outside Upper Darby mosque during attempted carjacking
Upper Darby shooting

Fall

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Health News

Oysters distributed in Pennsylvania, 9 other states recalled for possible salmonella and E. coli contamination
Oysters recall october

Food & Drink

Here's how to get free McDonald's fries every Friday for the rest of the year
McDonald's fries free

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should they re-sign Aaron Nola?
Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Cardinals-8.27.2023-MLB.jpg

Holidays

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market set to return to Dilworth Park with extended hours
Carroll - Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved