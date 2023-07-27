More Health:

July 27, 2023

Meat allergies caused by lone star ticks have increased dramatically, CDC finds

The number of people diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome during a recent 5-year stretch was more than twice as high as the nine years preceding it, research shows

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Ticks
Tick AGS Meat Allergy Erik Karits/Unsplash

Lyme disease is a concern each summer, but a different tick-borne condition is drawing concern. The CDC released two reports on alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy associated with the lone star tick. The stock image above shows a tick whose species was not specified.

A tick-borne meat allergy has been steadily spreading in the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alpha-gal syndrome is a sensitivity to a sugar found in red meat and animal products like cow's milk. It is primarily associated with the lone star tick, an insect that has historically resided in the southeastern U.S. but has been moving north and west in recent years. Once people develop AGS, they may experience hives, nausea, dizziness, difficulty breathing or swelling. In some cases, it is life-threatening.

Two new CDC studies shed further light on the condition — and suggest it's growing increasingly common. One study found that there were more than 90,000 new AGS cases in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021. By contrast about 34,000 cases were identified between 2010 and 2018. 

The cases mainly were concentrated in the midwestern, southern and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Women were more likely to be tested for AGS, but men were nearly twice as likely to test positive for it. The average age of the people diagnosed with AGS was 48.

The "prevalence of this condition is largely unknown," and the true number of cases since 2010 could be up to 450,000, CDC researchers wrote. Barriers to testing are one issue, but perhaps the biggest is the lack of knowledge in the medical community. This point was borne out in the second study, which found that 42% of health care providers surveyed had never heard of AGS, and only one-third knew it came from a tick bite. Nearly half did not know how to test for the syndrome.

Lone star ticks, which are named for the white spot on females' backs, were first observed in Pennsylvania in 2017. They do not pass AGS onto humans through an infection, but rather by transferring alpha-gal sugars through their saliva when they bite. 

Because these sugars do not naturally occur in people, the human body perceives them as foreign substances and mounts an immune response. This can be especially dangerous when a person with a lone star tick bite later consumes animal products with more of these sugars. The immune system often triggers a more severe response, usually 2-6 hours after ingestion of red meat, milk products or gelatin-coated medication. (Poultry, seafood and eggs do not contain alpha-gal.) 

While symptoms vary by person, some can go into anaphylactic shock.

There is no cure for AGS, but not everyone who is bitten by a lone star tick develops the sensitivity, or has consistent reactions. The CDC has called for increased monitoring of the syndrome, and better education among medical providers, to understand the spread of this tick-borne allergy.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Ticks Philadelphia Studies CDC Allergies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Government

Wildwood considers one-hour earlier curfew to solve problem of rowdy teens
Wildwood Teen Curfew

Travel

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties
Limited - Danville Aerial

Eagles

Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Super Bowl loss: 'We've moved on'
072623 Eagles Practice Jalen Hurts 2

TV

'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch' renewed for a second season on Netflix
Goldin season 2

Weekend

Butterflies, beer and Shakespeare in the park: Your weekend guide to things to do
Butterfly weekend guide

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved