December 27, 2019

McGillin's Olde Ale House to open early on New Year's Day

You can head to the bar if you need to warm up during the Mummers Parade

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
McGillin's Olde Ale House Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

McGillin's Olde Ale House will open an hour early on Jan. 1 to accommodate Mummers Parade spectators.

In honor of the 2020 Mummers Parade, McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City will open early on New Year's Day.

The bar, which dates back to 1860, is opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Mummers in extravagant costumes will begin strutting through the city at 9 a.m. They'll start at City Hall and make their way to the main judging area at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

After watching the parade pass by on its way down Broad Street to Washington Avenue, spectators may want to head inside to warm up. McGillin's, located at 1310 Drury St., is a 5-minute walk from City Hall and is one of Philly's more popular watering holes.

At the bar, guests will be able to purchase warm drinks, like hot chocolate spiked with Smirnoff Peppermint Twist and hot apple cider spiked with Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced Rum, as well as pitchers of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

There will be a $5 cover charge on New Year's Day. After paying, guests will be able to go in and out of the bar as they please.

