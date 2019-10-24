More News:

October 24, 2019

Pennsylvania company fined $50,000 for woman's death in meat grinder

Jill Greninger, 35, of Williamsport, died April 22 in an industrial accident at the Economy Storage Locker Co. plant in Pennsport, Pennsylvania. An OSHA investigation resulted in $49,062 in civil penalties against the company.

A northern Pennsylvania company has been fined $49,062 following a federal investigation into the death of a woman who fell into a meat grinder at a plant in April.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration issued the fine against Pennsville-based Economy Locker Storage Co. in Lycoming County, according to the Associated Press.

On April 22, 35-year-old Jill Greninger, of Williamsport, was killed after she fell into the machinery. There were no witnesses to the accident. Another employee eventually noticed what happened when she heard noises coming from the machine.

An OSHA investigation revealed 11 "serious violations" at the meat processing business.

The company did not provide any statement on the investigation, and it's unknown whether an appeal is planned.

