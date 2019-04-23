More News:

April 23, 2019

Pennsylvania woman dies in meat grinder accident

OSHA investigation underway after plant employee was killed in Muncy Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Industrial Accidents
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A Lycoming County woman was killed Monday in an accident involving a meat grinder at a Muncy Township plant, officials said.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. at the Economy Locker Storage Co., located at 324 Worthington Lane, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the victim, but she is reportedly believed to be in her 30s.

There were no witnesses to the accident, said Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. It remains unclear whether the woman fell into the meat grinder or was pulled in while reaching for something.

The woman was reportedly found after another employee heard a sound and discovered what happened.

An investigation of the accident is being led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

