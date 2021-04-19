Dine at favorite Delco restaurants during Media Restaurant Week

Media Restaurant Week is back through Friday, April 30.

Delaware County restaurants are offering multicourse meals for $25, $35 or $45.

Fifteen restaurants are participating. Diners can go out to enjoy authentic French fare from La Belle Epoque, Italian pasta at Fellini Café, Asian fusion at Azie, elevated pub staples at Iron Hill Brewery and more. Many of the restaurants have posted their specials online.

Reservations are recommended for Media Restaurant Week.