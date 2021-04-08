Sabrina's Cafe celebrating two decades with one-day-only specials

Popular brunch spot Sabrina’s Café is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a throwback menu supporting a local charity.

Original menu items from 2001, with their original prices, will be available at all currently open locations on Thursday, April 22 for dine-in only.

The Italian Market restaurant is temporarily closed, but the locations at 1804 Callowhill St. and at 227 N. 34th St. elsewhere in the city are both open, as well as the Sabrina's Café in Wynnewood and Collingswood in South Jersey.

All proceeds from the one-day-only event will be donated to Project HOME, a nonprofit that provides housing and opportunities for employment, education and medical care for homeless and low-income individuals in Philadelphia.

Below are some of the breakfast and lunch favorites that will be available during the 20th anniversary celebration.

• Marinated Grilled Vegetable Sandwich ($6.95) – Portobello mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers, grilled red onions and melted mozzarella cheese and basil pesto on a Sarcone’s roll with salad or choice of fries

• The Islander ($10.95) – Grilled 6-ounce ahi tuna on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, wasabi mayo and balsamic red onions with salad or choice of fries

• Spinach Salad ($7.95) – Baby spinach, radicchio, marinated sundried tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese, toasted pine nuts and a poached pear tossed in a honey mustard dressing

• Blue Cheese Frittata ($5.50) – Spinach, mushroom and bacon frittata served with home fries and choice of bread

• Banana Stuffed French Toast ($6.25) – Cream cheese, bananas, cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and warm, vanilla bean maple syrup

• Apple and Sharp Cheddar Omelette ($5.50)

In April of 2001, Robert and Raquel DeAbreu opened Sabrina's Café in South Philly's Italian Market. The DeAbreu family named their new restaurant after their newborn daughter.



Since then, Sabrina’s Café has grown into a well-known, favorite hotspot for breakfast, brunch and lunch.