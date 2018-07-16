Medical marijuana dispensaries in PA, N.J. continue to grow

New Jersey has its eyes set on opening six more medical marijuana dispensaries and has recently requested applications from for profit and non-profit dispensaries. Opening six more dispensaries would double the amount of dispensaries currently available in the state. The plan is to open two more dispensaries per region in south, central, and north Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement, “We look forward to the opening of six new dispensaries so we can ensure that all qualifying patients who want access to medicinal marijuana can have it.”

Murphy, who campaigned on expanding marijuana laws in the state, has already made his mark by adding new conditions that would allow for broader access to marijuana such as anxiety, migraines, and pain-related conditions such as arthritis and fibromyalgia. This has increased the total number of people signed up for medical marijuana with 10,000 new applicants starting in January. Murphy even lowered the patient fee from $200 to $100 and gave veterans and seniors a steep discount of only $20.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia's Bustleton section, Liberty Cannabis opened today, July 16. This is the city's second dispensary with its third opening, Herbology, coming soon to South Philly. Liberty Cannabis started in Washington D.C. and has locations in Norristown and a location opening up soon in Bensalem. Pennsylvania now has a total of 30 dispensaries open or opening soon.

