Owner of Montgomery County home care agency sentenced to prison for Medicaid fraud

The owner of a Montgomery County home care agency involved in a $1.76 million Medicaid fraud scheme was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Stephanie Mobley, 54, was the proprietor of ComfortZone Home Health Care, a company based in East Norriton. With the help of 19 other conspirators, she billed Medicaid for phony services between 2020 and 2023, prosecutors said.

As the business's owner, Mobley assigned made-up caregivers to her clients, approved kickbacks and recruited new participants in the operation. She and her employees, several of whom were family members, were arrested in December 2024.

All but one of the defendants pleaded guilty to felony fraud and theft charges. ComfortZone office manager Barbara Thomas was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison in January. Mobley's daughter, Naya Campbell, the company's CEO, received 11 1/2 to 23 months.

Mobley, a King of Prussia resident, will serve 17 months to 10 years in state prison. She is also responsible for $1.76 million in restitution.

"The defendant made these criminal acts a part of her routine business practices, while also employing others to steal from a program intended to provide critical care to vulnerable Pennsylvanians," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "Those who exploit Medicaid programs as a means to fulfill personal greed will be held accountable."

The convictions were the result of a two-year investigation from Sunday's Medicaid fraud control section and the FBI. In addition to the 20 people prosecuted in this scheme, the agency itself also was charged.

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