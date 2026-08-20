More News:

August 20, 2026

Owner of Montgomery County home care agency sentenced to prison for Medicaid fraud

Stephanie Mobley, 54, billed the government program for false health care claims in a $1.76 million scheme, prosecutors say.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Fraud
Montco Medicaid fraud Mobley Brad Nading/USA Today via Reuters Connect

Stephanie Mobley was the owner of ComfortZone Home Health Care. With the help of other employees, she submitted phony Medicaid claims on behalf of the East Norriton company, prosecutors say.

The owner of a Montgomery County home care agency involved in a $1.76 million Medicaid fraud scheme was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Stephanie Mobley, 54, was the proprietor of ComfortZone Home Health Care, a company based in East Norriton. With the help of 19 other conspirators, she billed Medicaid for phony services between 2020 and 2023, prosecutors said. 

MORE: Philly man pleads guilty to city carjacking, pepper spraying officers

As the business's owner, Mobley assigned made-up caregivers to her clients, approved kickbacks and recruited new participants in the operation. She and her employees, several of whom were family members, were arrested in December 2024.

All but one of the defendants pleaded guilty to felony fraud and theft charges. ComfortZone office manager Barbara Thomas was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison in January. Mobley's daughter, Naya Campbell, the company's CEO, received 11 1/2 to 23 months.

Mobley, a King of Prussia resident, will serve 17 months to 10 years in state prison. She is also responsible for $1.76 million in restitution.

"The defendant made these criminal acts a part of her routine business practices, while also employing others to steal from a program intended to provide critical care to vulnerable Pennsylvanians," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement. "Those who exploit Medicaid programs as a means to fulfill personal greed will be held accountable."

The convictions were the result of a two-year investigation from Sunday's Medicaid fraud control section and the FBI. In addition to the 20 people prosecuted in this scheme, the agency itself also was charged.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Fraud Montgomery County Crime East Norriton Medicaid Sentencing

Featured

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

NJ's canoe and kayak wows
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Poe discusses ouster of sandwich shop from Human Robot Brewery

Poe's Sandwich Joint

Experiences

Pirates and Rum Speakeasy brings ghost stories and cocktails aboard the Gazela

Pirates and Rum Speakeasy

Mental Health

Lindsay Clancy trial puts focus on postpartum psychosis; here's how it differs from depression

Clancy Postpartum Depression

Music

Plumes, a French social media star, stops by Philly zoo to sing to gorillas, tortoises and rats

Plumes Philadelphia Zoo.png

Jobs

Your next job could be at PHL

Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved