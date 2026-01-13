Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

January 13, 2026

Philly woman sentenced to prison for role in Medicaid fraud scheme totaling $1.76 million

The office manager for ComfortZone Home Health Care in Bala Cynwyd and co-defendants must pay $1.39 million in restitution.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sentencing
Montco Medicaid fraud Damian Giletto/Imagn Images

The former office manager of ComfortZone, a home care agency in Bala Cynwyd, was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison for her role in the company's Medicaid fraud scheme. The image above is a stock photo from a Delaware court.

A Philadelphia woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in prison and jointly pay over $1 million in restitution with 18 other co-defendants for participating in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Barbara Thomas, 46, was the office and case manager for the Bala Cynwyd-based company ComfortZone Home Health Care. State prosecutors argued that she and other employees billed Medicaid for fabricated personal care services totaling $1.76 million. The crimes occurred between 2020 and 2023.

MORE: Police search for suspects tied to fatal shooting at Chipotle near Temple University

The attorney general's office charged 19 additional conspirators, many relatives of ComfortZone owner Stephanie Mobley, and the company itself in December 2024.

Thomas was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to multiple felonies. She will also serve four years of probation and pay $1.39 million in restitution with her co-defendants, 18 of whom have also entered guilty pleas.

"This defendant had her hands in the day-to-day operations and was integrally involved in the advancement of a multi-year scheme that stole from taxpayers and defrauded a system designed to help vulnerable Pennsylvanians," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement

The attorney general's office brought the charges following a two-year investigation from its Medicaid fraud control section and the FBI. The cases against three defendants are still pending.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sentencing Philadelphia Medicaid Dave Sunday Montgomery County Fraud

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Government

City hopes 2026 will be turning point for LOVE Park's 'flying saucer'

love park center

Festivals

Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Bierfest Beer 2026

Health Stories

Montgomery County man survives rare, flesh-eating bacterial infection that caused sepsis, kidney failure

Necrotizing Fasciitis Peter Atkinson

Food & Drink

These local movie theaters are giving out free popcorn on Jan. 19

Free popcorn

Festivals

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Center City later this month

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival Main Image

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved