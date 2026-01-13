Philly woman sentenced to prison for role in Medicaid fraud scheme totaling $1.76 million

A Philadelphia woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in prison and jointly pay over $1 million in restitution with 18 other co-defendants for participating in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Barbara Thomas, 46, was the office and case manager for the Bala Cynwyd-based company ComfortZone Home Health Care. State prosecutors argued that she and other employees billed Medicaid for fabricated personal care services totaling $1.76 million. The crimes occurred between 2020 and 2023.

The attorney general's office charged 19 additional conspirators, many relatives of ComfortZone owner Stephanie Mobley, and the company itself in December 2024.

Thomas was sentenced to 9-23 months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to multiple felonies. She will also serve four years of probation and pay $1.39 million in restitution with her co-defendants, 18 of whom have also entered guilty pleas.

"This defendant had her hands in the day-to-day operations and was integrally involved in the advancement of a multi-year scheme that stole from taxpayers and defrauded a system designed to help vulnerable Pennsylvanians," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

The attorney general's office brought the charges following a two-year investigation from its Medicaid fraud control section and the FBI. The cases against three defendants are still pending.

