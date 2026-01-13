Police search for suspects tied to fatal shooting at Chipotle near Temple University

Police are searching for three people wanted in the fatal shooting at the Chipotle restaurant near Temple University on Monday night.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Khyon Smith-Tate, of North Philadelphia, was in the restaurant's bathroom with at least one other person when he was fatally shot at 5:15 p.m., investigators said. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and pronounced dead at the scene at 5:24 p.m. Police said they found one shell casing in the bathroom.

The teen was with at least two other people when he asked for the key to the bathroom, and surveillance footage shows him and another person walking into the bathroom, NBC10 reported.

No arrests have been made, police said Tuesday.

Police are seeking three teen males as possible suspects. They are each 16-to-17 years old. Police said the first suspect has dreadlocks and was wearing a black coat, pink hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers and carrying a red backpack at the time of the shooting. The second was wearing a black coat, black jeans, black sneakers and carrying a black backpack. The third suspect has dreadlocks and was wearing a black coat, blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The restaurant, at 1100 Montgomery Ave., was in the midst of a dinner rush when the shooting took place, NBC10 reported. Police have interviewed customers and employees who were there at the time.

Chipotle issued a statement saying it is cooperating with the investigation. The restaurant is temporarily closed and the chain is making a counselor available to employees.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred at our restaurant on the 1100 block of Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia and we hope the individuals responsible are apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement said. "The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority."

The restaurant sits directly across the street from Temple's TECH Center, though it is not on the university's campus. It occupies first-floor retail space in The View at Montgomery, a private student housing building operated by Cardinal Group Companies.

"The loss of life to gun violence is a profound tragedy and there are no words that can make sense of it," Temple President John Fry and Vice President Jennifer Griffin said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones."

Monday was the first day of the spring semester.