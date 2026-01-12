New Jersey residents with criminal convictions now can serve as jurors

New Jersey residents with prior convictions will be able to serve on a jury under a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy.

State law prohibits anyone convicted of an indictable offense from serving as a juror in criminal or civil trials. But per Murphy's order, signed Sunday, residents who have completed any prison sentence, parole or probation stemming from their convictions will qualify for jury duty. The Murphy administration said the directive will expand jury eligibility to more than 350,000 people.

"Serving on a jury is a defining expression of United States citizenship and, for many, the most significant opportunity — outside of voting — to share in the responsibilities of democratic self-government," Murphy said in a statement. "... Addressing these barriers helps ensure that our juries are more representative of the communities they serve and that our democracy is stronger, fairer, and more inclusive."

The executive order only applies to people whose convictions occurred on or before Jan. 10. Those convicted under federal or another state's law remain ineligible for jury duty. Convictions for treason or impeachment also are disqualifying.

The directive is part of Murphy's wider "second chances" agenda, aimed at expanding the rights of residents convicted of crimes. One of its defining features has been a clemency initiative which has issued 307 pardons or commutations — more than New Jersey's nine previous administrations combined. Murphy has pledged to take more clemency actions before he leaves office Jan. 20.

Prior convictions also disqualify Pennsylvania residents as jurors. Under state law, people who have been convicted and sentenced to more than a year in prison are ineligible for jury service unless they have received a pardon or amnesty.

