More News:

January 12, 2026

New Jersey residents with criminal convictions now can serve as jurors

An executive order from outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy opens the opportunity to more than 350,000 people.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Justice Jury Duty
NJ jury convictions Julian Leshay Guadalupe/Imagn Images

Gov. Phil Murphy, who leaves office Jan. 20, issued an executive order making New Jersey residents with prior convictions eligible for jury duty.

New Jersey residents with prior convictions will be able to serve on a jury under a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy.

State law prohibits anyone convicted of an indictable offense from serving as a juror in criminal or civil trials. But per Murphy's order, signed Sunday, residents who have completed any prison sentence, parole or probation stemming from their convictions will qualify for jury duty. The Murphy administration said the directive will expand jury eligibility to more than 350,000 people.

MORE: City hopes 2026 will be turning point for LOVE Park's vacant 'flying saucer'

"Serving on a jury is a defining expression of United States citizenship and, for many, the most significant opportunity — outside of voting — to share in the responsibilities of democratic self-government," Murphy said in a statement. "... Addressing these barriers helps ensure that our juries are more representative of the communities they serve and that our democracy is stronger, fairer, and more inclusive."

The executive order only applies to people whose convictions occurred on or before Jan. 10. Those convicted under federal or another state's law remain ineligible for jury duty. Convictions for treason or impeachment also are disqualifying.

The directive is part of Murphy's wider "second chances" agenda, aimed at expanding the rights of residents convicted of crimes. One of its defining features has been a clemency initiative which has issued 307 pardons or commutations — more than New Jersey's nine previous administrations combined. Murphy has pledged to take more clemency actions before he leaves office Jan. 20.

Prior convictions also disqualify Pennsylvania residents as jurors. Under state law, people who have been convicted and sentenced to more than a year in prison are ineligible for jury service unless they have received a pardon or amnesty.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Justice Jury Duty New Jersey Phil Murphy

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Philadelphia 250

Philly invests $11.5 million on beautification efforts for 2026

tree-of-life mural

Comedy

Nikki Glaser is bringing her no-holds-barred comedy to Atlantic City

Nikki Glaser 2026

Health News

At Philly's new 'Disaster University,' first responders get immersive training for mass-casualty events

EMS Simulation Disaster University

TV

Donna Kelce makes reality TV debut on 'The Traitors'

Donna Kelce Traitors

Festivals

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to Center City later this month

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival Main Image

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved