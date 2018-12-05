More Culture:

December 05, 2018

Meek Mill could drop another album before the year is over

The Philly rapper released 'Championships' less than a week ago; Tuesday he a hinted at another project in 2018

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Musician Meek Mill attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY on September 13, 2018.

Meek Mill might have another album in the works. 

The Philly rapper dropped a hint on Twitter during an #AskMeek Q&A session with fans that suggested more new music from Mill could drop before the never-ending year that is 2018 ends.

RELATED: Meek Mill's 'Championships' review: North Philly rapper fiery, focused on fourth studio album

"How bout I just drop another album before the year over!" he tweeted. 

This comes less than a week after Mill dropped "Championships," his newest album and his first full-length project since being released from a five-month stint in prison. Here's our review. 

The 18-song album touches on Mill's time in prison, systematic injustice in the U.S., and his own trauma. 

