Meek Mill could drop another album before the year is over

December 05, 2018
Meek Mill might have another album in the works.
The Philly rapper dropped a hint on Twitter during an #AskMeek Q&A session with fans that suggested more new music from Mill could drop before the never-ending year that is 2018 ends.
"How bout I just drop another album before the year over!" he tweeted.
How bout I just drop another album before the year over! https://t.co/zl0hJu0bWb— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 4, 2018
This comes less than a week after Mill dropped "Championships," his newest album and his first full-length project since being released from a five-month stint in prison. Here's our review.
The 18-song album touches on Mill's time in prison, systematic injustice in the U.S., and his own trauma.
