Meek Mill could drop another album before the year is over

Meek Mill might have another album in the works.

The Philly rapper dropped a hint on Twitter during an #AskMeek Q&A session with fans that suggested more new music from Mill could drop before the never-ending year that is 2018 ends.

"How bout I just drop another album before the year over!" he tweeted.

This comes less than a week after Mill dropped "Championships," his newest album and his first full-length project since being released from a five-month stint in prison. Here's our review.

The 18-song album touches on Mill's time in prison, systematic injustice in the U.S., and his own trauma.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.