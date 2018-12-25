More News:

December 25, 2018

Meek Mill gives second Xbox to North Philly boy who was robbed after charity event

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Charity Meek Mill
Meek Mill picture Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Meek Mill, courtside at the Sixers' Game 5 win over the Miami Heat.

North Philadelphia native and hip-hop star Meek Mill came to the rescue of a young boy who attended his charity giveaway event on Christmas Eve.

The raffle event at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, a collaboration with Puma, GoPuff and Roc Nation, brought gifts to 3,000 local children. Meek Mill gave out more than 500 bikes and helmets, 400 pairs of sneakers and toys including Xbox, superhero figures, board games and school supplies.

One unfortunate boy who attended the event nearly lost his gift as soon as he got it, according to The Blast.

In an Instagram story, Meek Mill said the boy was robbed soon after leaving the raffle. He returned to the event and Meek Mill give him another Xbox.

"They robbed him for his X-box soon as he left when they could of came and got one for free...he good now tho," Meek Mill captioned a photo of the boy.

Meek Xbox @MeekMill/Instagram

Meek Mill held a charity raffle at North Philadelphia's Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center on Dec. 24, 2018.

Since his release from prison, Meek Mill has remained an active voice in the movement for criminal justice reform. The rapper's latest album, "Championships," explores the social and cultural crisis of mass incarceration in the United States.

Toward the end of the event, Meek Mill's seven-year-old son, Rahmeek, was asked what he wants for Christmas. His answer? To see his dad get married.

Meek Mill famously dated and split from Nicki Minaj before he was sent back to jail. Now 31 years old, it sounds like his son's words have made an impression on him. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Charity Meek Mill North Philadelphia Robbery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved