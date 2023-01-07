More News:

January 07, 2023

Mega Millions jackpot swells to $1.1 billion after no winner Friday

After 24 consecutive drawings Tuesday's prize will be become the third-largest in the game's history and would have an estimated cash option of $568.7 million

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Mega Millions jackpot $1.1 billion

After no winner during Friday night's Mega Million lottery drawing, the prize has swelled to $1.1 billion. The current winnings total is the third highest in the history of the game and the fourth time in the last four years the prize has reached at least $1 billion. The next drawing will be Tuesday night.

Everyone who purchased tickets to Friday night's Mega Millions lottery can take solace in the fact nobody won the $940 million. Because there was no winner, the pot has swelled to $1.1 billion.

Friday's drawing was the 24th consecutive without a winner, which stretches back over more than two months. The numbers drawn on Friday were 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63 with a Mega ball 13.

The new jackpot total is currently the third-highest in Mega Millions history, behind the record $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018, and  $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July.

"We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said. "As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us.”

This is the fourth time in a little over four years that the Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $1 billion, representatives from the game said.

While no one claimed the biggest prize on Friday night, there were 4,411,404 winning tickets who claimed prizes from as low as $2 and as high as $1 million. A combined five from New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Maryland matched all five white balls, guaranteeing a $1 million prize.

Since this current jackpot began, more than $27.1 million in prize money has been won. 

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on Oct. 14, 2022, a two-way split of $502 million by a winner in California and Florida.

The next drawing will happen Tuesday, Jan.  10. The current jackpot will be payable in a cash option, earning the winner $568.7 million.

Brian A. Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

