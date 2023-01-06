Newly sworn-in Senator John Fetterman gets his own bobblehead

John Fetterman, the newly sworn-in junior senator for Pennsylvania, has become a cult figure in politics for his commitment to a casual dress code of hoodies, jeans and shorts.

Those trademark features will be incorporated into a new bobblehead commemorating the former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and mayor of Braddock.

Standing on a red, white and blue base with stars similar to the American flag, the figurine depicts Fetterman in his usual jeans and a hoodie with the sleeves rolled, showing off his forearm tattoos. The bobblehead will be exclusively sold through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store for $38, including a flat-rate charge for shipping and handling. It is currently available for pre-order. "We've received many requests for a bobblehead of John Fetterman, and we are excited to be releasing it to coincide with his swearing-in and National Bobblehead Day," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "This bobblehead is sure to be a must-have for his supporters and collectors of political bobbleheads."

Born in West Reading, Fetterman was raised in York. His political career started after a relocation to Braddock, where he was mayor from 2006-2019. Fetterman was elected as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in Nov. 2018. MORE: Meek Mill plans to release four new albums in 2023