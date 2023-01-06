Newly sworn-in Senator John Fetterman gets his own bobblehead

January 06, 2023
John Fetterman, the newly sworn-in junior senator for Pennsylvania, has become a cult figure in politics for his commitment to a casual dress code of hoodies, jeans and shorts.
Those trademark features will be incorporated into a new bobblehead commemorating the former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and mayor of Braddock.
Standing on a red, white and blue base with stars similar to the American flag, the figurine depicts Fetterman in his usual jeans and a hoodie with the sleeves rolled, showing off his forearm tattoos.
The bobblehead will be exclusively sold through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store for $38, including a flat-rate charge for shipping and handling. It is currently available for pre-order.
"We've received many requests for a bobblehead of John Fetterman, and we are excited to be releasing it to coincide with his swearing-in and National Bobblehead Day," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "This bobblehead is sure to be a must-have for his supporters and collectors of political bobbleheads."
Born in West Reading, Fetterman was raised in York. His political career started after a relocation to Braddock, where he was mayor from 2006-2019. Fetterman was elected as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania in Nov. 2018.
In 2021, Fetterman announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate for the second time; he had unsuccessfully mounted a campaign in 2015. Fetterman won the Democratic primary in May 2022, which set up a tense Senate race against doctor-turned-television personality Mehmet Oz, which became a circus filled with back-and-forth attacks in commercials and billboards. Fetterman secured victory with 51% of the vote in last November's election.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, opened in 2019. The museum produces bobbleheads for sports, pop culture and even government and political figures, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
To raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the museum released a bobblehead of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, standing behind a podium that read, "STAY AT HOME." For every figure sold, $5 was donated to the 100 Million Mask Challenge, an initiative to equip health care workers with necessary personal protective equipment.