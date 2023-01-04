Meek Mill plans to release four new albums in 2023

Meek Mill has some ambitious plans for the new year.

The rapper tweeted this week that he plans to release four albums in 2023 – one during each quarter of the year – and shared video clips of his new music on Instagram. The visuals show him on a private plane, a yacht, a golf cart and dancing on the streets of his hometown. His first project appears to be called "Dream Catching."

Another Instagram post hinted at a possible collaboration with fellow Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who told Redditors that new music is coming in February. Though none of the Mill's projects have release dates, his followers appear to be just as excited for the new music as he is.

"They almost made me forget who I was," Mill wrote in an Instagram post on New Year's Day. "Watch me get stronger smarter mentally physically and take my family to uncharted levels! 2023 blessed to even be in this position."

In November, Mill released "Flamerz 5," the fifth installment of a mixtape series he started before his rise to national fame. The first "Flamers" mixtape was released in August 2008 with features from Philly rappers Gillie Da Kid and Black Deniro.

That mixtape helped Mill gain recognition from the rap community, including artists like T.I. and Rick Ross, who signed the rapper to Maybach Music Group in 2011.

The fourth installment was released in 2010, with features from T.I., Black Thought, Freeway and Young Chris. Though the mixtapes are unavailable on most streaming platforms, they can be found on YouTube and SoundCloud.

Mill's last studio album, "Expensive Pain," dropped in October 2021. Though the album peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 200 and spent 19 weeks on the chart, Mill later accused MMG of poorly promoting the album. He noted that the album didn't perform as well as 2018's "Championships," which debuted at the top of Billboard's Hot 200 chart.

In December, Mill paid the bail necessary to release 20 incarcerated women from Riverside Correctional Facility in time for Christmas Eve. Mill, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, remarked that "no one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail."