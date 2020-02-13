More News:

February 13, 2020

New Jersey man used his pickup truck as meth lab

Michael Canto, 41, pleaded guilty to a drug charge; Police found the ingredients and equipment to make methamphetamine in his vehicle

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Drugs
Meth lab pickup truck @OCPONJ/Facebook

Michael Canto, 41, of Jackson Township, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, to running a methamphetamine lab out of his Ford F-150 pickup truck. Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence.

A New Jersey man who ran a meth lab out of his Ford pick-up truck pleaded guilty to a drug charge Wednesday.

Michael Canto, 41, of Jackson Township, Ocean County, was arrested on July 31 after being stopped by police while riding his motorcycle.

MORE: New Jersey ranks among states with the most white supremacist activity, ADL report finds

Police said Canto was in possession of methamphetamine, and detectives obtained a warrant to search his 2002 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. Inside the truck officials found the ingredients and equipment of make meth and determined Canto had been cooking the drug out of his truck. 

Canto pleaded guilty to maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

He will be sentenced April 3. Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence with a minimum of two years in prison before he is eligible for parole. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Drugs New Jersey Crime Meth Narcotics Investigations Methamphetamines Ocean County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting what the Eagles' free agents will make in free agency, and their compensatory pick values
021320JasonPeters

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Weekend

Feb. 13-17: Things to do in Philadelphia
Sweetheart Skate for Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved