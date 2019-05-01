More Sports:

Mets fan rips Chase Utley live on New York sports radio; Utley says ‘thank you’

'Cali from Connecticut' called the former Phillie a 'dirty' player for his 2015 postseason slide with the Dodgers

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Chase Utley is back in Philadelphia tonight with the Dodgers, who need just four more wins to reach 100 on the season.

Sports radio call-ins often yield good back-and-forth exchanges because of their inherently impromptu nature, and a live Chase Utley appearance on WFAN’s "Boomer and Gio" show Wednesday yielded one of those moments.

MORE SPORTS: Phillies don't need Madison Bumgarner, but still should want him

A woman identified as 'Cali from Connecticut' called into Wednseday’s show and, after applauding Utley’s charity work with dogs, voiced her clear distaste for Utley’s baseball career:

For those who can’t watch the video, but want to know what Cali took umbrage at, we’ve got you covered:

“Hey. Well, Mr. Utley, I just want to say to you, real quick, I do appreciate you’ve worked with dogs and kids. I’ve heard about that, good for you. But that’s the last thing I’m going to tell you I really respect about you. If I came out here and you were telling me, ‘You know, I liked being the villain, I didn’t really care, it was fun for me, it was part of the game,’ I might’ve even respected that a little bit more, but it doesn’t really seem like you care about anything. I just need you to know, as Mets fans, how annoying it was to come and watch you. I mean, I respect that you’re a good player, I understand that, but when you took out my shortstop in the playoffs, that wasn’t about talent. That was just being dirty. And I don’t care how long you tell me that was just you being old school, that was you being dirty, because that’s what you do.”

That’s quite a diatribe! It could’ve been way meaner and more profane coming from a Mets fan, but it’s a pretty grounded argument that doesn’t deviate from its main point. That’s a Connecticut rant if I’ve ever heard one.

MORE SPORTS: Sixers fan shares wild Mike Scott tattoo, blows Scott away

Utley’s reaction, for the record, was equally composed:

“Thank you, Cali. I appreciate that. Thanks, sweetheart.”

It seems Cali didn’t appreciate Utley’s ‘sweetheart’ — which I’ll give her, that’s fair — at the end:

The “dirty” play Cali is referring to, of course, is Utley’s contentious slide into Ruben Tejada in the 2015 postseason, when Utley was playing for the Dodgers:

Fans like to yell at athletes from the safety of upper deck bleachers and their couches, so when a fan actually gets a chance to tell an athlete how they feel, it’s always fascinating to see if they’ll bring the same energy to a one-on-one interaction. A phone call isn’t exactly looking into Utley’s eyes and telling him you think he’s dirty, but it still takes some guts.

Overall, it was a pretty good sports-talk interaction. At the very least, it was much better than this Mets fan’s choices.

