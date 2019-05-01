More Sports:

May 01, 2019

Sixers fan shares wild Mike Scott tattoo, which completely blows Scott away

Philly's Threegional Manager shows some love for a fan who showed love

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
042519-MikeScott-USAToday Noah K. Murray/USA Today

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott (1) reacts after making a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center.

Sixers Twitter, like most fandoms, is a very corner of the Internet. Fans are loopy, extremely self-referential, and when they love a player, they love them in the most extreme ways possible.

MORE SPORTS: Sixers' bench has been the surprise of Round 2 vs. Toronto Raptors

Matthew del Rio, a Sixers fan and blogger who seems to be Extremely Online, demonstrated the best parts of Sixers Twitter on Tuesday night when he shared a pair of photos showcasing a tattoo that we’ll call unique:

Getting a text-only tattoo for a 30-year-old role player who joined the team mid-season shows some absolutely insane dedication, if not some absolute insanity.

On the plus side, the font is cool and the headband is a pretty sweet touch.

Luckily, Del Rio’s leap of faith did not go unrewarded. Scott himself saw the tweet, and just about lost it.

(Warning: One of Scott's tweets contains NSFW excitement.)

UPDATE [2:30 p.m.] — Scott was asked about the tattoo at Sixers practice on Wednesday, and said that he is indeed hooking the fan up with some playoff tickets.

It didn’t hit me until Scott tweeted his reaction, but this is something that players like LeBron James, or even Joel Embiid, experience regularly: fans expressing their undying (and permanent!) love for a superstar.

But Scott isn’t a superstar. He knows he has fans, but he plays a very specific role and is otherwise marginalized on whatever team he plays for. So when something like this happens, it probably makes Scott’s whole day, which is neat.

MORE SPORTS: Jimmy Butler shows up, shows out as Sixers even series in Toronto

Former Sixer and current Atlanta Hawk Justin Anderson, who probably came to understand at least a bit of Sixers Twitter during his brief time with the team, also chimed in:

Between the court-side beverage sip late in the regular season, the huge shot over the Nets in Game 4, and now a fan professing everlasting love, Scott is having a very good first stint with the Sixers.

