Angry fan at Phillies-Mets game pulled his pants down, threatened family

The Mets beat the Phillies, 9-0, earlier this week. Phillies fans in attendance were probably mad, and Mets fans were probably pleased. One unidentified baseball-goer, police said, was definitely mad — and caught on video.

A fan at Citi Field allegedly threatened a family, then pulled his own pants down, when he asked a man if he could borrow his cell phone, according to the New York Daily News.

Richard Patrylo, 20, asked the family’s 39-year-old father if he could use the father's cell phone during the ninth inning of the Mets’ big win Tuesday. When the father, who was watching the game with his wife, 12-year-old son, and 10-year-old daughter, said no, Patrylo turned irate.

Patrylo allegedly yelled, “I will f**k up your entire family,” at the man, and then pulled his pants down and exposed himself to the family. The father’s son filmed the incident with his cell phone, according to the Daily News, and police reviewed the recording.

Ultimately, Patrylo was charged with acting a manner injurious to a child, and public lewdness, according to the Daily News. He was released after being given a desk appearance ticket.

The Phillies and Mets are tied for first place in the NL East. The two teams don't face off at Citi Field again until July 5. By then, hopefully the man will have calmed down.

