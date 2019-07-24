Mick Jagger during Rolling Stones concert in Philly: Nick Foles 'sends his best wishes' from Jacksonville

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones played their long-awaited show at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, and the iconic lead singer managed to mention a couple of sensitive topics here in Philly.

"We just came from the Jaguars' stadium in Jacksonville," Jagger said just after finishing the performance of "Honkey Tonk Women." He continued, "Nick Foles sends his best wishes."

Low blow, Mick.

As you can imagine, the crowd was quite noisy. It was a mixed bag of cheers and boos. Some of us are obviously not over our Super Bowl MVP quarterback being traded.

He goes on: "I was on my way to Wawas (sic) to get my hoagie, but then I hit a pothole. Charlie (Watts) was OK cause he gets his hoagies from Sheetz."

So even the Rolling Stones understand the rivalry between our convenience stores and how important it is to take a side.

Here's the clip where he mentions all of this.

Tuesday's show in Philly was a make-up concert that had been postponed from June after Jagger announced he would undergo heart surgery in April. Six weeks after announcing the cancelation, the band released new dates that kicked off last month and will end on Aug. 31 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Just two weeks after surgery, Jagger was back on his feet dancing and recovering.

