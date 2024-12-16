More News:

December 16, 2024

Phillies legend Mike Schmidt's former Delco home sells for $3 million

The Hall of Famer lived in the Upper Providence Township house during the team's 1980 World Series victory.

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Mike Schmidt Home

Phillies legend Mike Schmidt's former seven-bedroom in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County, sold this month for $2.995 million.

A Delaware County home once owned by Phillies legend Mike Schmidt sold earlier this month for $2.995 million, property records show. 

The 12,000-square-foot estate in Upper Providence Township was put on the market several times in recent years, including a listing in April for $3.795 million. The property at 24 Lakewood Drive underwent several price drops before it sold on Dec. 4, according to Zillow.

MOREDescendant of 17th century colonist helps find ancestor's remains using radar at Gloria Dei Church cemetery

Schmidt bought the French Country residence for $490,000 in 1979, a year before the third baseman helped lead the Phillies to their first World Series victory. Schmidt was named both the World Series MVP and the National League MVP that season.

The home in Media was built in 1968 and sits on 3.4 acres of land. It has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a pool, hot tub, and personal elevator. Other features include a wine cellar, gym and sauna. The property also has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Delaware County's sprawling Springton Reservoir.

Mike Schmidt House Foyer

The two-story foyer at 24 Lakewood Drive includes a wood-burning fireplace and intricate mantel detail.


Mike Schmidt House Kitchen

The kitchen inside Mike Schmidt's former home.


Mike Schmidt House Pool and Pool House

The pool and pool house at 24 Lakewood Drive.


Schmidt played his entire 18-season career with the Phillies before retiring in 1989. Three years later, he sold the home to Rainer and Antoinette Westphal, the founders of King of Prussia software company Vertex, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. The Westphals later sold the home to a trustee for $1.6 million in 2008, and it had last been sold again in 2013 for an amount not shown in property records.

Schmidt is the subject of a new MLB Network documentary, "Michael Jack Schmidt," that debuted last week featuring interviews with Schmidt reflecting on his storied career in Philadelphia. He was a three-time MVP with 12 All-Star Game appearances and 10 Gold Glove Awards. The documentary also includes interviews with a number of Schmidt's former teammates, including John Kruk, Larry Andersen and Von Hayes.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

