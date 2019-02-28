MilkBoy changing name (temporarily) to MilkGirl to support women in music

This March, MilkBoy will become MilkGirl for a limited time

The bar/music venue on South Street and on Chestnut Street in Philly, and the MilkBoy ArtHouse in Maryland, will host special events benefiting the nonprofit Girls Behind the Rock Show from Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 15.

There will be stand-up comedy, karaoke and a beer release.



Courtesy of/MilkBoy MilkBoy will become MilkGirl this March, for a 12-day celebration.

Check out what's happening at the Philly venues below. Ticket prices for each event vary, and can be purchased online or at the door.

MilkGirl South Street

401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

• Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. – Sing karaoke with friends. All the songs will be by female-led bands. • Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. – Get ready to laugh at "Women Who Kill It… In Comedy" with some of the area's funniest women. Chanel Ali, Alyssa Al-Dookhi, Latice Klapa and Tan Hoa will take the stage. • Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. – Laughs on Philly comedians Abby Rosenquist and Peggy O’Leary will perform.

MilkGirl Philly

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

• Friday, March 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. – Stop by for extended happy hour with woman-owned New Belgium Brewing. Attendees can get a first-taste of Mural, brewed with watermelon, lime and hibiscus. There will be a DJ spinning songs by female artists, too.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.