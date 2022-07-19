MLB draft live: Phillies looking for gems on Day 3

The jury will be out on the Phillies first nine draft picks from the 2022 draft for quite few years, but on paper they chose to address two huge areas of weakness — whether it was intentional or just how the best available on their draft board fell.

Philly doubled and tripled down on their recent woes drafting outfielders, selecting high school star (and Carl's son) Justin Crawford in the first round, college outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. in the third and small college level Chad Castillo in the ninth. The front office also decided to make four of their first nine picks pitchers from various levels of competition.

Their Day 1 and 2 haul is below:

Pick Player Details Round 1 Justin Crawford, OF Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas

Round 3 Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF Florida Atlantic University Round 4 Alex McFarlane, P

University of Miami

Round 5 Orion Kerkering, P

South Florida Round 6 Mavis Graves, P Eastside HS (SC) Round 7 Caleb Ricketts, C University of San Diego Round 8 Alex Rao, P Notre Dame Round 9 Chad Castillo, OF California Baptist Round 10 Gustavo Sosa, C South Mountain CC





The MLB Draft has never been a circle on the calendar kind of event, as the selection process includes tons of players most of whom have very little notoriety. It also doesn't allow for trading picks.

Still, diamonds in the rough are out there and the Phillies will be digging for the next Darren Daulton, who was a 25th round pick in 1990 or Ryne Sandberg, who was a 20th rounder in 1978. However, Dom Brown was also picked in the 20th round so... there are more failures than triumphs.

Here's an updated look at the rest of their picks:

Pick Player Details Round 11 Emaarion Boyd, OF South Panola HS (MS) Round 12 Round 13 Round 14 Round 15 Round 16 Round 17 Round 18 Round 19 Round 20





Follow along with the draft and all the takes, news notes rumors and analysis right here with our live stream and open thread:

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports