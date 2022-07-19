More Sports:

July 19, 2022

MLB draft live: Phillies looking for gems on Day 3

By Evan Macy
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: A stadium shot before the Philadelphia Phillies game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 17, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The jury will be out on the Phillies first nine draft picks from the 2022 draft for quite few years, but on paper they chose to address two huge areas of weakness — whether it was intentional or just how the best available on their draft board fell.

Philly doubled and tripled down on their recent woes drafting outfielders, selecting high school star (and Carl's son) Justin Crawford in the first round, college outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. in the third and small college level Chad Castillo in the ninth. The front office also decided to make four of their first nine picks pitchers from various levels of competition.

Their Day 1 and 2 haul is below:

PickPlayerDetails
Round 1Justin Crawford, OFBishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas
Round 3Gabriel Rincones Jr., OFFlorida Atlantic University
Round 4Alex McFarlane, P
University of Miami
Round 5Orion Kerkering, P
South Florida
Round 6Mavis Graves, P Eastside HS (SC) 
Round 7 Caleb Ricketts, CUniversity of San Diego 
Round 8Alex Rao, P Notre Dame 
Round 9 Chad Castillo, OFCalifornia Baptist 
Round 10 Gustavo Sosa, C South Mountain CC

The MLB Draft has never been a circle on the calendar kind of event, as the selection process includes tons of players most of whom have very little notoriety. It also doesn't allow for trading picks. 

Still, diamonds in the rough are out there and the Phillies will be digging for the next Darren Daulton, who was a 25th round pick in 1990 or Ryne Sandberg, who was a 20th rounder in 1978. However, Dom Brown was also picked in the 20th round so... there are more failures than triumphs.

Here's an updated look at the rest of their picks:

PickPlayerDetails
Round 11Emaarion Boyd, OF South Panola HS (MS) 
Round 12  
Round 13  
Round 14  
Round 15  
Round 16  
Round 17  
Round 18  
Round 19  
Round 20  


Follow along with the draft and all the takes, news notes rumors and analysis right here with our live stream and open thread:

