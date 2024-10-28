MLB rumors: Phillies 'expected to strongly pursue' Juan Soto in free agency

While the sting of the Phillies' latest playoff flameout still persists across the Delaware Valley, eyes have already turned to what the Fightins may do this upcoming offseason. While Juan Soto is still playing meaningful baseball in the World Series with the Yankees right now, MLB teams are already lining up to sign him to a record-breaking contract in the coming months.

Soto, the 25-year-old four-time All-Star, will hit the free agent market this winter. John Middleton and the Phillies are not shy about spending "stupid money" to reel in superstar players. Could they reach another level and reunite Soto with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, all on massive contracts?

Here's the latest on Soto's free agency, per a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, and the Phillies' rumored desire to "strongly pursue" him:

The Yankees haven’t hidden their desire to have him return. The crosstown Mets, with the richest owner in baseball in Steve Cohen, could be beckoning. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to strongly pursue him to team up with Boras client Bryce Harper. The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, who were left at the altar in the Ohtani bidding war last winter, will now turn their attention to Soto. [USA Today]

Soto already has three Silver Slugger Awards. The outfielder has a career .953 OPS and has been a superstar in the postseason for New York. Soto is going to command a deal worth at least $500 million and maybe even north of $600 million. Those are bonkers numbers, but players this good and this young rarely, if ever, hit free agency. It remains to be seen if Soto even has interest in coming to Philadelphia, but I'd bank on the Phillies doing their best to get him in red pinstripes.

