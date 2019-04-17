MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies' slide continues after another mediocre week

The last time we checked in with a MLB Power Rankings Roundup, the Phillies were just coming off a 3-3 week following their 4-0 start to the season and had begun to fall down the baseball hierarchy. Now, after another week of games, the Phillies have again gone 3-3, but are hoping to improve to 4-3 (and 11-6 on the season) by taking two of three from the Mets and their spot atop the NL East.

Several of these rankings had the Mets ahead of the Phillies for the first time this season, but a series win over New York will likely put the Phillies back on top.

For now, however, let's take a look at where the team currently stands during the third week of the MLB season...

• MLB Power Rankings •



OUTLET

WRITER PREVIOUS

(CHANGE) WHAT THEY'RE SAYING... 9 ESPN

Staff 2 (-7) Everybody knew when the Phillies signed Bryce Harper that they were getting an OBP machine. What was less expected was that Andrew McCutchen would slide into the leadoff role and be just as potent at getting aboard -- the duo of free-agent additions are tied for the MLB lead with 14 walks apiece. How that grinding approach works out against the Mets should bear watching in the first series between the teams this season.

6 Yahoo! Sports

Mike Oz 2 (-4) It was a pretty ho-hum week for the Phillies, who need to get their pitching going in a better direction. Being 22nd in team ERA isn’t going to keep them hanging in the tough NL East.

6 USA TODAY

Jesse Yomtov 5 (-1) Bullpen is looking even worse than we thought it would.

5 Rotoworld

Drew Silva 3 (-2) The Phillies lost to the Mets on Monday night in the first meeting of the year between the two clubs. Aaron Nola's early-season struggles continued in that one, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks over just four innings of work. The 25-year-old right-hander, who was considered a preseason candidate for the 2019 NL Cy Young Award, is currently sporting a 7.45 ERA through four starts. He has to be better, and the Phils also need some kind of stability in their bullpen. David Robertson landing on the injured list Monday with right elbow soreness won't help in that regard.

4 CBS Sports

Matt Snyder 3 (-1) Last week I praised Zach Eflin and this week he got torched by the Marlins. Good call, Matt!

4 MLB.com

Alyson Footer 2 (-2) The Phillies got back on track on Sunday after their pitching was pummeled in three of four games -- all losses. Prior to Vince Velasquez holding the Marlins to one over six innings in Sunday’s win, Phils pitchers allowed 36 runs (33 earned) over those four games. Another positive from Sunday? Seven relievers accounted for eight scoreless innings in the 14-inning win.







