More Sports:

December 14, 2019

Live MLB free agency rumors: Phillies not done yet, could target Bumgarner

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Madison-Bumgarner_121419_usat Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Free agent starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

After the Phillies landed Didi Gregorius and Zach Wheeler this offseason, many thought that would be it for big-name free agency moves — of course, they've also been reportedly looking into a potential trade for Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant — but it appears the Phillies, driven by owner John Middleton's desire to win now, may not be done just yet.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies could still have another signing or two left in them, including bulking up their starting rotation, which was in desperate need of an upgrade after last season. 

The Phillies' interest in Bumgarner dates back to last offseason when there was a chance the team tried to acquire him from the Giants. That interest remained at the 2019 trade deadline, but the Phillies didn't seem willing to pay for a rental player when their postseason chances were anything but guaranteed. 

Now, however, with MadBum a free agent, acquiring the 30-year-old left wouldn't cost any prospects, just dollars. According to MLBTradeRumors.com, Bumgarner is expected to be worth somewhere in the range of $15-20 million per year on the free agent market, which would obviously push the Phillies into luxury tax territory. Currently, the Phillies' projected payroll is right around $205 million, leaving them just around $3 million to spend before paying the tax. Obviously, they're not going to get any meaningful upgrades at that price. 

MORE: Cooney: Phillies have 'no other choice' but to 'outspend mistakes'

Speaking of dollars, it would also be interesting to see how the Phillies change their approach to the trade deadline if they indeed cross the luxury tax threshold and decide they are "all-in" on the 2020 season. 

In the meantime, keep it locked right here for all the latest MLB rumors and free agency news as it unfolds:

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Free Agency Madison Bumgarner

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies have 'no other choice' but to 'outspend mistakes'
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Eagles vs. Redskins: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 15
62_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Tim_Jernigan_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved