July 16, 2018

MLB Rumors: Is Manny Machado trade to Phillies imminent?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
071618_Machado_usat Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

As baseball fans woke up Monday morning, ready for Major League Baseball's week-long All-Star Break to kick off, they were treated to some pretty substantial news on the Manny Machado sweepstakes. A trade is reportedly on the horizon:

And a warning to any Philadelphia sportswriter looking to spend this week on vacation:

It sounds like the Phillies are more or less on the precipice of trading for Machado. According to several sources, notably MLB.com's Paul Morosi, the Phils are one of the two top teams in the hunt, alongside the Dodgers. The Brewers also could be a sleeper team to land the All-Star infielder.

The Phils have seen Baltimore scouts ramp up their homework, with Adonis Medina — the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies farm system likely the centerpiece of a trade. Other prospects being scouted long and hard include  Franklyn Kilome (No. 7 prospect), outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz (No. 5 prospect) and infielder Arquimedes Gamboa (No. 8). 

For more on those players check out our most recent Phillies prospect watch.

The Phillies, according to other reports, are more willing to include Medina than other squads are their top available prospect. Philadelphia also has no shortage of cash — they have the eighth lowest payroll in baseball (even after signing Jake Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million deal). They will be happy to take on whatever portion of his remaining contract they need to — as well as eager to negotiate an extension to keep Machado a Phillie past the fall. 

Philadelphia is also among the worst hitting teams in MLB despite being in first place in the NL East. Acquiring Machado would give them a new clubhouse leader in batting average, home runs, RBI, on base percentage and more:


AVG HRRBI  SLGOBP 
MACHADO.3152465.575.387
Phillies'
leader 		.275
(O. Herrera) 		16
(Herrera)		56
(R. Hoskins) 		.460
(Herrera)		.378
(C. Hernandez) 


The aforementioned reports and tweets insinuate that the Phillies could have Machado batting third when they are back on the field, at home against the Padres Friday when the season resumes. And if they are beaten out by the Dodgers, Brewers or even Yankees they'll have to scramble to find some other bat to help them protect their slim division lead.

