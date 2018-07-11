Phillies prospect watch: Adam Haseley gets called up, Mickey Moniak can't find swing

The Phillies — earlier this week — called up one of their top pitching prospects in Enyel De Los Santos. The 22-year-old did not disappoint, allowing three runs as he pitched into the seventh inning in his MLB debut in New York Tuesday night.

With the Phils deep in a playoff race, holding first place in the NL East as the All-Star Break nears, the team's farm system is important for different reasons than in recent memory. Instead of contemplating which prospects may represent the future of the franchise, Philly fans and front office holders are instead looking at who might be a good trade chip and who should be kept around as a piece down the road.

Here's a brief look at who is hot and who is not of the Phillies top minor league prospects:

Who's hot?

Adam Haseley, OF, Reading A year removed from being selected as the Phils' first rounder in the MLB Draft the 22-year-old outfielder is finding his footing in professional baseball. After knocking three hits Sunday in Clearwater, the Phillies called his name and he'll make his Double-A debut this week after maintaining a .300 average in Florida. Ranger Suárez, P, Lehigh Valley

Suarez is another top 10 prospect who got a delightful phone call recently. The 22-year-old left-hander made his Triple-A debut on June 29 and allowed one run in 4.2 innings. Prior to his call up, he was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in Reading. Cornelius Randolph, LF, Reading Until fairly recently, the Phillies' 2015 first round pick looked out of place in Double-A. But after turning 21 a few weeks ago he seems to have hit his stride. The left fielder has been absolutely on fire over his last 10 games, hitting .424 over that span to raise his season average by 27 percentage points. Cole Irvin, P, Lehigh Valley

Irvin, 24, almost got called up this past week but De Los Santos was the fill-in against the Mets instead. Irvin looks like he could pitch in the majors if called on and in all likelihood will at some point soon. He has a 2.89 ERA and 8-3 record so far this season.

JoJo Romero, P, Reading

One of the Phil's top pitching prospects, Romero has been on a tear going 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA over his last 10 starts. In that span, the 21-year-old has lowered his ERA from 5.70 to 4.06.

Jhailyn Ortiz, RF, Lakewood



Ortiz has hit four homers over the last 10 games and for a 19-year-old in Single-A that's pretty darn good. He is hitting .282 over that span.

Who's not?

Mickey Moniak, CF, Clearwater



Two years ago, Moniak was the Phillies No. 1 overall pick. Over the last 10 games in Clearwater, he has hit .171 and lowered his season batting average to .240. He is still extremely raw and young, at just 20 years old, but he is getting ever closer to being labeled the "B" word.

Adonis Medina, P, Clearwater

The Phillies' No. 2 prospects, Medina had his worst outing in some time Monday, allowing seven runs in just 2.2 innings of work. In all, his ERA is just below 5 in Single-A ball. Just 21, he has plenty of time to regain his form but for now he finds himself firmly in the "not" section.

Tom Eshelman, P, Lehigh Valley

The one time golden boy of the Phils farm system has allowed eight or more hits in three of his last four starts. He allowed five runs in two of the last three and is 1-7 with a 6.32 ERA.

Arquimedes Gamboa, SS, Clearwater

The Threshers' young shortstop is not playing like a top 10 prospect, hitting .108 over his last 10 games and .228 on the year.

