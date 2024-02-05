MLB rumors: Phillies remain 'sleeper' to sign Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger

The Phillies have been quiet and patient this offseason — and it's nearly time for players to start packing their bags for spring training, which starts in two weeks.

Is it possible there is still a star player out there who could be joining them?

According to USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale, the Phillies could be in on the best remaining hitter and second best starting pitcher on the market:

Several executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could be a sleeper for one of the remaining marquee free agents in starter Jordan Montgomery or center fielder Cody Bellinger. Their lone big move has been re-signing Aaron Nola, and Bellinger certainly would provide Gold Glove-caliber defense and another bat to balance the lineup. Montgomery would strengthen the top of the rotation. Yet, unless their price-tags drop, the Phillies plan to remain patient. [USA Today]

Nightengale goes on to mention that it seems "unlikely" that the top names on the board will sign quickly, despite the fact that less than 80 players have signed free agent contracts in another very slow offseason.

How would these two rumored stars fit in with the Phillies?

Montgomery would slot in as a top arm in the rotation, the No. 3 man after Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. He has appeared in eight postseason games, including last year's World Series (which he won with the Rangers). The 31-year-old lefty has a 3.68 career ERA with the Yankees, Cardinals and Rangers.

Bellinger is a former NL MVP and Rookie of the Year and is still just 28. He's hit 178 homers over his seven-year big league career but is wildly inconsistent at the plate. Last season he hit .307. The season prior he hit .210. Like Montgomery, Bellinger is no stranger to the playoffs, having played in 69 games in October. He can play all three outfield spots and first base, and his acquisition would likely result in Johan Rojas platooning with Brandon Marsh in 2024.

The question is, what kind of contracts are the Phillies willing to ink these two players to? The money and years would have to each hit the sweet spot — but there is a low key need for each player and the team could certainly benefit from adding even more talent to what many think is a World Series roster.

