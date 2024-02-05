More Sports:

February 05, 2024

MLB rumors: Phillies remain 'sleeper' to sign Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger

Would the Phillies make a late offseason splash, adding superstars Jordan Montgomery or Cody Bellinger?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Cody-Bellinger-Phillies-Cubs_071023_USAT Michael McLoone/USA Today Sports

Will the Phillies make a big swing and go after a former MVP-winning outfielder?

The Phillies have been quiet and patient this offseason — and it's nearly time for players to start packing their bags for spring training, which starts in two weeks.

Is it possible there is still a star player out there who could be joining them?

According to USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale, the Phillies could be in on the best remaining hitter and second best starting pitcher on the market:

Several executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could be a sleeper for one of the remaining marquee free agents in starter Jordan Montgomery or center fielder Cody Bellinger. Their lone big move has been re-signing Aaron Nola, and Bellinger certainly would provide Gold Glove-caliber defense and another bat to balance the lineup. Montgomery would strengthen the top of the rotation.

Yet, unless their price-tags drop, the Phillies plan to remain patient. [USA Today]

Nightengale goes on to mention that it seems "unlikely" that the top names on the board will sign quickly, despite the fact that less than 80 players have signed free agent contracts in another very slow offseason.

How would these two rumored stars fit in with the Phillies? 

Montgomery would slot in as a top arm in the rotation, the No. 3 man after Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. He has appeared in eight postseason games, including last year's World Series (which he won with the Rangers). The 31-year-old lefty has a 3.68 career ERA with the Yankees, Cardinals and Rangers.

Bellinger is a former NL MVP and Rookie of the Year and is still just 28. He's hit 178 homers over his seven-year big league career but is wildly inconsistent at the plate. Last season he hit .307. The season prior he hit .210. Like Montgomery, Bellinger is no stranger to the playoffs, having played in 69 games in October. He can play all three outfield spots and first base, and his acquisition would likely result in Johan Rojas platooning with Brandon Marsh in 2024.

The question is, what kind of contracts are the Phillies willing to ink these two players to? The money and years would have to each hit the sweet spot — but there is a low key need for each player and the team could certainly benefit from adding even more talent to what many think is a World Series roster.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jordan Montgomery Cody Bellinger

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Renovations planned for Marconi Plaza include the new bocce courts, fitness equipment and more trees
Marconi Plaza improvements

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center’s $400 million private transformation near complete
Limited - WFC Arena Main Photo

Health News

Philly's health commissioner will step down after nearly three years on the job
Cheryl Bettigole Philly health commissioner resign

TV

Super Bowl LVIII: How to watch, what time is kickoff and who's performing at halftime?
super bowl lviii 49ers chiefs

Sponsored

Joel Embiid to undergo procedure on left knee
Joel-Embiid-Surgery

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon brings New Orleans vibes to Philly
mardi gras pop-up craftsman row saloon

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved