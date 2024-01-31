MLB rumors: Phillies 'potential fit' for two top remaining free agents

The clock keeps ticking and top free agents, like reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, remain at large.

The Phillies still have a few areas of need, but it's likely they won't be throwing nine figures at another free agent with the season closing in and the luxury tax knocking on the door.

But there could be a couple of affordable impact players left to bring to Clearwater before pitchers and catchers report in two weeks (or possibly after).

According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Phillies are "potential fits" for two of the best free agents remaining, as he compiled his all free agent team.

The first is Whit Merrifield, a veteran infielder who is still looking for a home after making his third All-Star team last season. He hit .272 for the Blue Jays in 2023 while playing second base, right and left field. After Edmundo Sosa, the Phils don't really have anyone who can both hit at a major league level and fill in defensively at multiple positions. The 35-year-old could be a nice fit.

The three-time All-Star (2019, ’21, ’23) isn’t a lock to find himself a starting second-base job in the coming weeks. Given his positional versatility, however, the veteran could be a logical fit for a number of clubs. Merrifield has experience at all three outfield spots, along with limited time at the corner infield positions, offering a jack-of-all-trades type of player that every contender seems to value these days.

Potential fits: Phillies, White Sox [MLB.com]

The second player the Phils are being connected to we've written about briefly already, reliever Jakob Junis — whom Feinsand claims is the best relief pitcher remaining. The 31-year-old righty struck out 96 in 86 innings with a 3.87 ERA. There is no doubt having some more depth and experience in the bullpen will serve Philadelphia well.

The relief market has come alive lately, with Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman, Hector Neris, David Robertson, Robert Stephenson and Matt Moore all signing deals during the final 10 days of January. Fortunately for Junis and other available relievers, including Ryan Brasier and Ryne Stanek, plenty of teams are still looking to bolster their bullpens between now and the start of Spring Training. Potential fits: Phillies, Yankees [MLB.com]

It would be surprising, frankly, if Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies didn't add some talent to the bullpen — or elsewhere — before March. It might be after players report, it might be closer to the regular season approaching, but there is no way the Phillies' typically aggressive president of baseball operations doesn't pounce if the prices go down for top remaining available players.

