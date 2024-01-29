MLB rumors: Phillies still looking to add bullpen depth ahead of spring training

With just around two weeks to go until baseball activities commence in Clearwater and all around Major League Baseball again, the Phillies have made it clear with their lack of offseason activity that they think they can run it back and contend for a World Series.

They've kicked the tires a few times but ultimately have not added any big pieces, with an Aaron Nola re-signing being the only real piece of news from their front office over the last few months.

There could be some new — or rekindled familiar faces — at spring training, however, as the Inquirer's Scott Lauber reports that the team is looking at some players who will help improve the roster at the margins.

Wrote Lauber:

But Dombrowski’s history suggests they’re still fishing for help. There’s been a run on relievers lately. Since star closer Josh Hader made a five-year, $95 million deal with the Astros, Robert Stephenson got three years from the Angels, while Aroldis Chapman, Matt Moore, John Brebbia, and Robertson grabbed one-year offers from the Pirates, Angels, White Sox, and Rangers. Neris and Adam Ottavino came off the board Saturday with one-year agreements with the Cubs and Mets. The Phillies were in touch with righty Phil Maton, according to multiple sources, but nothing has materialized. They’ve expressed interest in Jakob Junis, a source said, though the 31-year-old righty would fit more as a multi-inning swingman than a late-game option. It’s likely the Phillies have engaged most other free agents, including Ryne Stanek and Ryan Brasier. [The Inquirer]

Nearly all big-name relievers have found a home, and the Phils seem content with their current crop of relievers. Sure to be in the bullpen next season will be José Alvarado, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman and Seranthony Domínguez. Connor Brogdon, Andrew Bellatti, Dylan Covey, and the recently signed lefty Kolby Allard are names who will have a chance to earn the last three spots — but there will probably be some more competition.

Phil Maton, brother of former Phillies infielder Nick, was 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 66 innings for the Astros last season, a career-best year.

Junis had a 3.87 ERA with the Giants last season and is the kind of versatile arm the team will be seeking.

Stanek has postseason experience with the Astros and had a 1.15 ERA in 54.2 innings back in 2022, before a down year (4.09 ERA) in 2023.

Brasier, like Junis and Stanek, has a career ERA under 4.00 and had a 3.02 clip last year with the Red Sox and Angels.

You can never have too much pitching, and with a luxury tax hurdle to clear, the Phils seem to be waiting to make bargain buys as the offseason ticks away.

